Simon® Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Increases Full Year 2022 Guidance and Raises Quarterly Dividend

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"This was an excellent quarter for our Company with strong financial and operational performance," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "Based upon our results to date and our expectations for the remainder of 2022, we are once again increasing full-year 2022 guidance and raising our quarterly dividend."

Results for the Quarter

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $539.0 million , or $1.65 per diluted share, as compared to $679.9 million , or $2.07 per diluted share in 2021.

Comparable FFO was $1.113 billion , or $2.97 per diluted share as compared to $1.098 billion , or $2.92 per diluted share in the prior year period. Please see the accompanying reconciliation of consolidated net income to FFO and Comparable FFO.

Domestic property Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased 2.3% and portfolio NOI increased 3.2%, in each case, compared to the prior year period.

Results for the Nine Months

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $1.462 billion , or $4.46 per diluted share, as compared to $1.743 billion , or $5.30 per diluted share in 2021.

Comparable FFO was $3.270 billion , or $8.71 per diluted share as compared to $3.133 billion , or $8.32 per diluted share in the prior year period, growth of 4.7%.

Domestic property NOI increased 4.4% and portfolio NOI increased 5.5%, in each case, compared to the prior year period.

U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets Operating Statistics

Occupancy was 94.5% at September 30, 2022 , compared to 92.8% at September 30, 2021 , an increase of 1.7%.

Base minimum rent per square foot was $54.80 at September 30, 2022 , compared to $53.91 at September 30, 2021 , an increase of 1.7%.

Development Activity

On October 20, 2022, Fukaya-Hanazono Premium Outlets® (Fukaya City, Tokyo, Japan) opened with 296,300 square feet of high-quality, name brand stores. Fukaya-Hanazono Premium Outlets is the tenth Premium Outlet® Center in Japan.

During the third quarter, construction started on a significant expansion at Busan Premium Outlets (Busan, South Korea). Construction continues on Paris-Giverny Designer Outlet, a new international development project in Normandy, France projected to open in the first quarter of 2023.

Construction also continues on other redevelopment projects, including The Falls (Miami, FL), Northgate Station (Seattle, WA), Phipps Plaza (Atlanta, GA), Roosevelt Field (Garden City, NY), Stanford Shopping Center (Palo Alto, CA) and Towne East Square (Wichita, KS).

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet Liquidity

The Company was active in the credit markets through the first nine months of the year.

The Company completed 16 non-recourse mortgage loans totaling approximately $1.8 billion (U.S. dollar equivalent), of which Simon's share was $1.1 billion. The weighted average interest rate on these loans was 4.78%.

As of September 30, 2022, Simon had approximately $8.6 billion of liquidity consisting of $1.2 billion of cash on hand, including its share of joint venture cash, and $7.4 billion of available capacity under its revolving credit facilities.

Dividends

Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.80 on November 1, 2022, for the fourth quarter of 2022. This is an increase of $0.15, or 9.1% year-over-year and an increase of $0.05, or 2.9%, from the previous quarter. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 9, 2022.

Simon's Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend on its 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: SPGPrJ) of $1.046875 per share, payable on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 16, 2022.

Common Stock Repurchase Program

During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company repurchased 405,926 shares of its common stock under its $2.0 billion share repurchase plan.

2022 Guidance

The Company currently estimates net income to be within a range of $6.16 to $6.21 per diluted share and Comparable FFO to be within a range of $11.83 to $11.88 per diluted share for the year ending December 31, 2022. The Comparable FFO range represents an increase of $0.12 and $0.26 per diluted share at the mid-point when compared to the ranges provided on August 1, 2022 and February 7, 2022, respectively.

The following table provides the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation for the expected range of estimated net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share to estimated FFO per diluted share and Comparable FFO per diluted share:

For the year ending December 31, 2022





Low High

End End Estimated net income attributable to common stockholders

per diluted share $6.16 $6.21 Depreciation and amortization including Simon's share

of unconsolidated entities 5.50 5.50 Estimated FFO per diluted share $11.66 $11.71 First nine months of 2022 actual unrealized losses in fair value

of publicly traded equity instruments of non-retail real estate 0.17 0.17 Estimated Comparable FFO per diluted share $11.83 $11.88

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes FFO, FFO per share, Comparable FFO, Comparable FFO per share and portfolio Net Operating Income growth which are financial performance measures not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this press release and in Simon's supplemental information for the quarter. FFO and Net Operating Income growth are financial performance measures widely used in the REIT industry. Our definitions of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may be deemed "forward–looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward–looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained, and it is possible that the Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward–looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic and market conditions that may adversely affect the general retail environment; the inability to renew leases and relet vacant space at existing properties on favorable terms; an increase in vacant space at our properties; the potential loss of anchor stores or major tenants; the inability to collect rent due to the bankruptcy or insolvency of tenants or otherwise; the intensely competitive market environment in the retail industry, including e-commerce; the inability to lease newly developed properties on favorable terms; our international activities subjecting us to risks that are different from or greater than those associated with our domestic operations, including changes in foreign exchange rates; changes in market rates of interest; risks associated with the acquisition, development, redevelopment, expansion, leasing and management of properties; general risks related to real estate investments, including the illiquidity of real estate investments; the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations, including covenants in the governing agreements that impose restrictions on us that may affect our ability to operate freely; any disruption in the financial markets that may adversely affect our ability to access capital for growth and satisfy our ongoing debt service requirements; any change in our credit rating; the continuing transition of LIBOR to SOFR; our continued ability to maintain our status as a REIT; changes in tax laws or regulations that result in adverse tax consequences; risks relating to our joint venture properties, including guarantees of certain joint venture indebtedness; environmental liabilities; the conflict in Ukraine; natural disasters; the availability of comprehensive insurance coverage; the potential for terrorist activities; security breaches that could compromise our information technology or infrastructure; uncertainties regarding the impact of pandemics, epidemics or public health crises, and the associated governmental restrictions on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow and liquidity; and the loss of key management personnel. The Company discusses these and other risks and uncertainties under the heading "Risk Factors" in its annual and quarterly periodic reports filed with the SEC. The Company may update that discussion in subsequent other periodic reports, but except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

About Simon

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.





Simon Property Group, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

Ended September 30,

2022 2021

2022 2021











REVENUE:









Lease income $ 1,215,470 $ 1,207,923

$ 3,618,035 $ 3,511,806 Management fees and other revenues 28,654 27,024

85,051 78,381 Other income 71,662 61,607

188,464 200,465 Total revenue 1,315,786 1,296,554

3,891,550 3,790,652











EXPENSES:









Property operating 120,858 108,556

336,929 291,248 Depreciation and amortization 301,754 311,381

910,190 942,851 Real estate taxes 109,932 117,094

333,611 347,800 Repairs and maintenance 21,639 21,735

63,993 62,126 Advertising and promotion 27,102 38,635

72,429 87,685 Home and regional office costs 43,711 48,667

143,424 132,365 General and administrative 7,784 6,909

24,977 20,739 Other 30,810 31,253

106,649 84,180 Total operating expenses 663,590 684,230

1,992,202 1,968,994











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 652,196 612,324

1,899,348 1,821,658











Interest expense (187,878) (199,772)

(560,353) (602,207) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (28,593)

- (31,552) Gain on exchange of equity interests - 159,828

- 159,828 Income and other tax expense (8,256) (67,262)

(31,168) (108,367) Income from unconsolidated entities 163,086 198,524

434,343 562,138 Unrealized losses in fair value of equity instruments (14,563) (4,944)

(63,412) (8,121) Gain on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,









assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net 17,262 108,543

879 201,600











CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 621,847 778,648

1,679,637 1,994,977











Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 81,975 97,878

214,722 249,421 Preferred dividends 834 834

2,503 2,503











NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 539,038 $ 679,936

$ 1,462,412 $ 1,743,053























BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:









Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 1.65 $ 2.07

$ 4.46 $ 5.30













Simon Property Group, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)















September 30, December 31,







2022 2021





ASSETS:









Investment properties, at cost $ 37,982,665 $ 37,932,366





Less - accumulated depreciation 16,245,409 15,621,127







21,737,256 22,311,239





Cash and cash equivalents 601,520 533,936





Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 794,599 919,654





Investment in TRG, at equity 3,150,169 3,305,102





Investment in Klépierre, at equity 1,378,050 1,661,943





Investment in other unconsolidated entities, at equity 3,116,422 3,075,375





Right-of-use assets, net 497,490 504,119





Investments held in trust - special purpose acquisition company 345,000 345,000





Deferred costs and other assets 1,174,857 1,121,011





Total assets $ 32,795,363 $ 33,777,379

















LIABILITIES:









Mortgages and unsecured indebtedness $ 24,640,370 $ 25,321,022





Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenues 1,421,443 1,433,216





Cash distributions and losses in unconsolidated entities, at equity 1,698,917 1,573,105





Dividend payable 2,733 1,468





Lease liabilities 500,197 506,931





Other liabilities 495,142 540,912





Total liabilities 28,758,802 29,376,654

















Commitments and contingencies









Limited partners' preferred interest in the Operating Partnership and noncontrolling









redeemable interests 559,482 547,740

















EQUITY:









Stockholders' Equity









Capital stock (850,000,000 total shares authorized, $0.0001 par value, 238,000,000









shares of excess common stock, 100,000,000 authorized shares of preferred stock):





















Series J 8 3/8% cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized,









796,948 issued and outstanding with a liquidation value of $39,847 41,517 41,763

















Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 511,990,000 shares authorized, 342,905,419 and









342,907,608 issued and outstanding, respectively 34 34

















Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 8,000









issued and outstanding - -

















Capital in excess of par value 11,231,483 11,212,990





Accumulated deficit (6,046,981) (5,823,708)





Accumulated other comprehensive loss (160,549) (185,186)





Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 15,959,628 and 14,295,983 shares, respectively (2,043,979) (1,884,441)





Total stockholders' equity 3,021,525 3,361,452





Noncontrolling interests 455,554 491,533





Total equity 3,477,079 3,852,985





Total liabilities and equity $ 32,795,363 $ 33,777,379



















Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands)





























For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 2021

2022 2021











REVENUE:









Lease income $ 710,084 $ 719,723

$ 2,142,068 $ 2,053,826 Other income 72,355 67,630

258,446 204,923 Total revenue 782,439 787,353

2,400,514 2,258,749











OPERATING EXPENSES:









Property operating 153,002 151,008

445,214 420,174 Depreciation and amortization 169,453 170,568

504,926 512,165 Real estate taxes 59,008 66,221

187,697 203,242 Repairs and maintenance 17,632 18,274

58,322 53,625 Advertising and promotion 17,153 18,238

52,718 52,479 Other 48,866 43,400

146,595 113,042 Total operating expenses 465,114 467,709

1,395,472 1,354,727











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 317,325 319,644

1,005,042 904,022











Interest expense (147,539) (154,501)

(438,559) (453,145) Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated entities, net 4,522 -

4,522 33,371 NET INCOME $ 174,308 $ 165,143

$ 571,005 $ 484,248











Third-Party Investors' Share of Net Income $ 83,222 $ 82,639

$ 280,919 $ 243,525











Our Share of Net Income 91,086 82,504

290,086 240,723 Amortization of Excess Investment (A) (14,928) (15,199)

(45,153) (49,794) Our Share of Gain on Sale or Disposal of Assets and Interests in - -

- (14,941) Other Income in the Consolidated Financial Statements









Our Share of Gain on Sale or Disposal of Assets and Interests in (2,532) -

(2,532) - Unconsolidated Entities, net









Income from Unconsolidated Entities (B) $ 73,626 $ 67,305

$ 242,401 $ 175,988















Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre S.A. ("Klépierre"), The Taubman Realty Group ("TRG") and other platform investments. For additional information, see footnote B.



Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands)





















September 30, December 31,



2022 2021

Assets:





Investment properties, at cost $ 18,889,882 $ 19,724,242

Less - accumulated depreciation 8,315,951 8,330,891



10,573,931 11,393,351

Cash and cash equivalents 1,375,947 1,481,287

Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 493,643 591,369

Right-of-use assets, net 132,665 154,561

Deferred costs and other assets 451,414 394,691

Total assets $ 13,027,600 $ 14,015,259









Liabilities and Partners' Deficit:





Mortgages $ 14,455,676 $ 15,223,710

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenue 870,351 995,392

Lease liabilities 121,668 158,372

Other liabilities 363,615 383,018

Total liabilities 15,811,310 16,760,492









Preferred units 67,450 67,450

Partners' deficit (2,851,160) (2,812,683)

Total liabilities and partners' deficit $ 13,027,600 $ 14,015,259









Our Share of:





Partners' deficit $ (1,238,149) $ (1,207,396)

Add: Excess Investment 1,228,164 1,283,645

Our net (deficit) investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity $ (9,985) $ 76,249















Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre,

TRG and other platform investments. For additional information, see footnote B.



Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (C) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)























Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to FFO and Comparable FFO

























For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended









September 30,

September 30,









2022

2021

2022

2021























Consolidated Net Income (D)

$ 621,847

$ 778,648

$ 1,679,637

$ 1,994,977 Adjustments to Arrive at FFO:









































Depreciation and amortization from consolidated















properties



299,202

309,199

903,137

936,346

Our share of depreciation and amortization from















unconsolidated entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments 204,428

202,519

645,130

609,271

Gain on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (17,262)

(108,543)

(879)

(201,600)

Unrealized losses excluded from FFO (E) -

-

-

3,177

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest holders in















properties



(3,616)

405

(2,498)

2,875

Noncontrolling interests portion of depreciation and amortization, gain on consolidation of properties,















and loss (gain) on disposal of properties (4,396)

(5,005)

(13,640)

(14,354)

Preferred distributions and dividends (1,313)

(1,313)

(3,939)

(3,939) FFO of the Operating Partnership $ 1,098,890

$ 1,175,910

$ 3,206,948

$ 3,326,753

Unrealized losses included in FFO (E) 14,563

4,944

63,412

4,944

Non-cash gain related to the reversal of a deferred tax liability within an international investment -

-

-

(118,428)

Gain on sale or exchange of equity interests, net of tax -

(111,880)

-

(111,880)

Debt related charges

-

28,593

-

31,552 Comparable FFO of the Operating Partnership $ 1,113,453

$ 1,097,567

$ 3,270,360

$ 3,132,941















































Diluted net income per share to diluted FFO per share reconciliation:













Diluted net income per share

$ 1.65

$ 2.07

$ 4.46

$ 5.30

Depreciation and amortization from consolidated properties















and our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated















entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments, net of noncontrolling















interests portion of depreciation and amortization 1.33

1.35

4.08

4.08

Gain on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (0.05)

(0.29)

-

(0.54)

Unrealized losses excluded from FFO (E) -

-

-

0.01 Diluted FFO per share

$ 2.93

$ 3.13

$ 8.54

$ 8.85

Unrealized losses included in FFO (E) 0.04

0.01

0.17

0.01

Non-cash gain related to the reversal of a deferred tax liability within an international investment -

-

-

(0.32)

Gain on sale or exchange of equity interests, net of tax -

(0.30)

-

(0.30)

Debt related charges

-

0.08

-

0.08 Comparable FFO per share

$ 2.97

$ 2.92

$ 8.71

$ 8.32























Details for per share calculations:







































FFO of the Operating Partnership

$ 1,098,890

$ 1,175,910

$ 3,206,948

$ 3,326,753 Diluted FFO allocable to unitholders (138,760)

(147,864)

(404,008)

(418,548) Diluted FFO allocable to common stockholders $ 960,130

$ 1,028,046

$ 2,802,940

$ 2,908,205























Basic and Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 327,286

328,619

328,107

328,576 Weighted average limited partnership units outstanding 47,304

47,263

47,293

47,289























Basic and Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding 374,590

375,882

375,400

375,865























Basic and Diluted FFO per Share

$ 2.93

$ 3.13

$ 8.54

$ 8.85 Percent Change



-6.4 %





-3.5 %



























Comparable FFO per share

$ 2.97

$ 2.92

$ 8.71

$ 8.32 Percent Change



1.7 %





4.7 %





















































Simon Property Group, Inc. Footnotes to Unaudited Financial Information

























Notes:















































(A) Excess investment represents the unamortized difference of our investment over equity in the underlying net assets of the related partnerships and joint ventures shown therein. The Company generally amortizes excess investment over the life of the related assets.

























(B) The Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations do not include any operations or our share of net income or excess investment amortization related to our investments in Klépierre, TRG and other platform investments. Amounts included in Footnote D below exclude our share of related activity for our investments in Klépierre, TRG and other platform investments. For further information on Klépierre, reference should be made to financial information in Klépierre's public filings and additional discussion and analysis in our Form 10-K.

























(C) This report contains measures of financial or operating performance that are not specifically defined by GAAP, including FFO, FFO per share, Comparable FFO and Comparable FFO per share. FFO is a performance measure that is standard in the REIT business. We believe FFO provides investors with additional information concerning our operating performance and a basis to compare our performance with those of other REITs. We also use these measures internally to monitor the operating performance of our portfolio. Our computation of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.



























We determine FFO based upon the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. Our main business includes acquiring, owning, operating, developing, and redeveloping real estate in conjunction with the rental of retail real estate. Gains and losses of assets incidental to our main business are included in FFO. We determine FFO to be our share of consolidated net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization, excluding gains and losses from extraordinary items, excluding gains and losses from the sale, disposal or property insurance recoveries of, or any impairment related to, depreciable retail operating properties, plus the allocable portion of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures based upon economic ownership interest, and all determined on a consistent basis in accordance with GAAP. However, you should understand that FFO does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP, should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, and is not an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity.

























(D) Includes our share of:













































- Gain on land sales of $9.6 million and $4.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $15.6 million and $6.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively.

























- Straight-line adjustments decreased income by ($6.8) million and ($5.7) million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and ($22.9) million and ($20.7) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 respectively.

























- Amortization of fair market value of leases decreased income by $0.0 million and ($0.2) million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and ($0.3) million and ($0.6) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

























(E) Unrealized (gains) losses excluded from FFO relate to mark-to-market fair value adjustments of publicly traded equity instruments of retail real estate.



























Unrealized (gains) losses included in FFO relate to mark-to-market fair value adjustments of publicly traded equity instruments of non-retail real estate.



























