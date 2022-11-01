Repli Unveils Major Rebrand and Brings Its Culture and Technology to the Forefront

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Repli, a prop-tech company providing digital marketing technology and solutions for multifamily properties & organizations across the globe, has unveiled its extensive rebranding efforts today at the 2022 OPTECH Conference & Expo in Las Vegas, NV. In response to accelerated company growth and a renewal to its company vision, Repli partnered with TENFOLD, a culture-strategy and creative firm based in Columbus, OH, to bring their competitive edge to life by identifying the strengths of Repli's culture and technology and articulate them with clarity and creativity.

The rebrand powerfully embodies Repli's rebel–minded approach to solving multifamily's greatest challenges.

"Disrupting an antiquated system is not easy – we have worked relentlessly on building a platform that solves our industry's biggest digital marketing challenges and a reputation that makes us the gold standard," said Corbin Wrights, Chief Executive Officer of Repli, adding "This rebrand is a crucial next step for the Repli brand to become synonymous with the technology that revolutionizes the prospect-to-resident shopping experience."

Repli has cemented its status as a market leader for apartment websites and digital marketing solutions. It has experienced 470% growth over the past three years, earning the No. 1376 spot on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America, and tallying 1,000+ properties nationwide with over 1,500+ active monthly subscriptions. Bootstrapped, hungry and humble – breaking new ground daily with no plans to slow down – Repli has forged partnerships with several of the industry's best including Ram Partners, Pegasus Residential, American Landmark, Waterton, and more.

"Our old branding has served us well over the past four years, but it was time to level up. This new brand is not your run-of-the-mill, button-down type of identity. It's fresh, innovative, and captures everything great about who we are as an organization and manifests our role in the industry - the rebels with a cause." Siobhan Park, Head of Training & Marketing, Repli.

At the heart of this rebrand is a change of Repli's visual identity, environmental activation, website, and messaging that powerfully embodies Repli's rebel–minded approach to solving multifamily's greatest challenges for apartment marketers and operators. Repli's new branding will be rolled out over the coming weeks and reflects the brand's vast capabilities, strong culture, and unwavering commitment to its people, customers, and partners.

Founded in 2018, Repli saw a problem: multifamily is plagued with inefficient systems, dated technology, and fragmented data leading to spinning wheels, wasted money, and countless missed opportunities. Knowing there had to be a better way to bring these touchpoints together, they built it. Repli is obsessed with solving for inefficiencies and clearing the way with simplicity. This is their rebellion - their Repli to the status quo.

