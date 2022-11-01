Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming November Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

The presentation is scheduled for 5:20 a.m. ET / 10:20 a.m. GMT .

5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

The presentation is scheduled for 1:50 p.m. ET / 6:50 p.m. GMT .

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022

The presentation is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. GMT .

Audio webcasts of the presentations will be available via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the website for 30 days following the conferences.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases—often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in neuroscience and oncology. Within these therapeutic areas, we are identifying new options for patients by actively exploring small molecules and biologics, and through innovative delivery technologies and cannabinoid science. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in nearly 75 countries. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com and follow @JazzPharma on Twitter.

