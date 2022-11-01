Atropos Health Partners with Syntegra to Broaden Access to Data-Driven Clinical Care

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntegra , a leader in synthetic data generation, and Atropos Health , the leader in providing physicians and researchers with research-grade real-world evidence at the point of care, today announced a partnership that will enable users of Atropos Health's Green Button Informatics Consult and Evidence Platform to leverage Syntegra's market-leading, privacy-preserving synthetic data - in addition to the existing real-world datasets in Atropos Health's Evidence Network.

Atropos' Green Button clinical informatics consult service is solving the "evidence gap'' by helping researchers and physicians at the point of care answer previously unanswerable clinical questions using real-world data, empowering more robust research and personalized care for diverse groups of patients. With Atropos, physicians submit questions in their normal workflow. Less than two days later, they receive answers in the form of methodologically-transparent real-world evidence (RWE), generated from millions of anonymized past patient encounters. Researchers can also benefit from this on-demand evidence to accelerate research efforts and drive publications and guideline development. Atropos and Syntegra's partnership will unlock answers for even more clinical questions by expanding the queryable data to include Syntegra's vast, hyper-realistic synthetic datasets.

With a mission to democratize healthcare data and accelerate innovation, Syntegra creates these hyper-realistic synthetic datasets using a groundbreaking machine learning approach that learns the underlying trends in the data. This significantly expands the use and value of real-world data by removing privacy-related barriers and augmenting data to fill in coverage gaps for often underrepresented populations. In turn, this allows for the use of even more representative and realistic datasets to power Atropos' research.

"The range of Real World Data to inform patient care is exploding, and we think synthetic data has a critical role to play in the evidence ecosystem," said Atropos Health CEO, Brigham Hyde. "Our engagement with Syntegra will also offer the clinical research community the ability to empirically evaluate the appropriateness of synthetic data vs. other deidentified patient data for critical research and point of care questions, ultimately generating greater evidence and insight for personalized patient care."

The initial phase of the partnership will focus on demonstrating the clinical value of Syntegra's data with Atropos' rapid insights-generating technology to broaden the use of synthetic data. Syntegra will also provide millions of synthetic patient records to fuel the range of questions Atropos can answer, enabling more widespread deployments with their customers.

"We're excited to be partnering with Atropos Health to expand the use of personalized and data-driven medicine," said Michael D. Lesh, SM MD FACC, Syntegra founder and CEO. "Atropos is addressing a major gap in clinical care decision-making that should have a tremendous impact on providers and the patients they treat."

About Syntegra

Syntegra is unlocking the promise of real-world evidence by employing a groundbreaking machine learning model — the Syntegra Medical Mind — to enable low-burden access to privacy-preserved and equitable synthetic health data, increasing the value of data for those who have it and providing access for those who need it. Synthetic data matches the statistical accuracy of the underlying data without linking to any actual patients, fully protecting patient privacy. Syntegra's ever-growing model is built from the statistical patterns of structured healthcare data to serve the diverse needs of our customers, including health systems, life sciences, health tech, payers and clinical research organizations. Gain immediate access to patient-level data via our Synthetic Data API today. Learn more at www.syntegra.io and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Atropos Health

Atropos Health is the developer of the first physician consultation service powered by research-grade real-world data. Using billions of anonymized patient records, Atropos helps providers answer clinical questions that have fallen through the cracks of the evidence-based literature. By leveraging clinical insights from EHR and claims data in a rapid, methodologically-transparent manner built on dozens of peer reviewed publications, Atropos empowers more robust research and evidence-based care delivery. To learn more about Atropos Health, visit www.atroposhealth.com or connect through LinkedIn or follow on Twitter @AtroposHealth.

