UNFOLD Named to Adweek's Fastest Growing Agency List

The agency had a 200% growth rate in two years with growing client relationships for such brands as Sun-Maid, DC, Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney+

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UNFOLD, a digital creative agency, has been named to the 2022 Adweek list of fastest-growing agencies. The Los Angeles-based agency, a Conspiracy Theory partner, is number 26 on the list overall.

UNFOLD - A digital advertising agency specializing in high impact, cutting-edge interactive campaigns for leading entertainment and lifestyle brands. (PRNewswire)

The shop experienced a 200% two-year growth rate from 2019 to 2021. Since its founding in 2012, Unfold has grown to more than 150 people, with full-service capabilities in media, digital advertising, social media, website development and production services.

"We are an agency born in digital and obsessed with over-delivering," says Daniel Weisinger, president and cofounder of UNFOLD. "Anyone who works with us will tell you that we have no ego, are never afraid of the meticulous dirty work—and will do anything for our clients. From the quality of our strategy and creative to our kick-ass delivery team, it's in our nature to relentlessly seek perfection in all that we do."

UNFOLD works with brands like Warner Bros Discovery, Disney, Amazon, DC, Hulu, FX, Netflix, Ubisoft, Activision, TaylorMade, Plum Organics and Sun-Maid Growers of California.

"This vote of confidence from some of the most compelling brands in the CPG and entertainment world is a testament to the power of our team and success of our model," adds Brick Rucker, cofounder and ECD of UNFOLD. "These aren't brands that sit idly by; they expect to be driving cultural conversation."

Because UNFOLD has service hubs in Los Angeles and Jakarta, Indonesia, and community management and creative resources in every time zone in the continental U.S., it can deliver creative solutions on 24-hour cycles, which allows its clients to meet the demands of the modern marketplace.

Digital marketing requires nonstop attention. It changes every month as new features, platforms and generations are introduced. This requires an evolving understanding of how each algorithm-related nuance in every video, meme, and every community in-joke must be harnessed to power a brand's presence.

"Working with some of the biggest story-tellers in the world, we understand the importance of building the right brand narrative and using data to guide our understanding of what is resonating in the market, so we can continue to refine how we're telling the story through organic social," says Zihla Salinas, founder and CEO at Conspiracy Theory. "We do all of this while providing best-in-class creative."

About UNFOLD

UNFOLD is a best-in-class digital creative agency for top brands and the largest entertainment companies in the world. Since its founding in 2012, the agency has grown to more than 150 people with full-service capabilities in media, digital advertising, social media, website development and production services. For more information, visit unfoldagency.com.

About Conspiracy Theory

Conspiracy Theory, founded in 2021, is a solutions-oriented network of agencies and businesses that work together toward similar goals. Combined, Conspiracy Theory shops will bring together a robust suite of specialty services offered by best-in-class talent across disciplines. The group's motto: "Amazing alone. Powerful together." For more information, visit https://www.conspiracytheory.co/

About Adweek

Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem. First published in 1979, Adweek's award-winning coverage reaches an engaged community across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media and mobile apps. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek is an unparalleled resource for leaders across multiple industries who rely on its content to help them do their jobs better.

