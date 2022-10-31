WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "In 2016 I was unhealthy, overweight, and searching for a new direction in life. After losing about thirty pounds I decided to make health and fitness my top priority. I quit my job to become a full-time personal trainer and lost another seventy pounds to compete in my first bodybuilding show with the OCB. It was one of the best experiences of my life. I made a lot of friends and knew right away it had become my new passion. Since then, I have continued to make lifelong friends, I've competed against some of the absolute best drug free athletes in the world and I've won some great prizes. I appreciate the OCB so much for providing a platform for top notch drug free athletes to compete and network. My experience has been life changing." Jessica Powell-Martin, 2x OCB Pro Yorton Cup Champion 2021 and 2022, professional trainer and TV reality show celebrity.

OCB Natural Bodybuilding: Transforming Lives for Twenty Years!

"Competing as a natural athlete in the OCB has been an absolute game changer for me. It has allowed me to take my overall health and fitness to another level. I've had several great experiences and have developed great friendships with like-minded people. The OCB is like an extended family pushing you to always be your best." Tracy Norwood, 2x OCB Pro Yorton Cup Champion 2020 and 2021.

OCB only promotes natural, polygraph tested, drug-tested events. Organizations that offer an untested option for competition are NOT committed to natural bodybuilding. The next Yorton Cup Championship is scheduled for September 9, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About OCB

The OCB is the largest and fastest growing natural bodybuilding organization in the United States. Our mission is to provide natural athletes with a safe, fair, drug-free, and family-friendly platform to showcase their hard work. OCB is currently in forty states, hosting over one hundred shows per year, providing opportunities to compete for athletes ages sixteen and up. In 2023 we will be celebrating our twentieth anniversary. Tens of thousands of athletes have competed in OCB events and transformed their lives.

Natural bodybuilding's benefits create positive and lasting impacts on your life. We encourage you to find a show near you. If you are interested in competing, please visit ocbonline.com.

