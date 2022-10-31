FLASH Announces Co-selling Partnership with Cohesion to Accelerate Integration of Connected Mobility into Smart Buildings

Partnership extends Cohesion's commercial building management and tenant experience capabilities to deliver seamless parking and mobility integrations

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FLASH , the global leader in cloud parking software and mobility transformation, has announced a co-selling partnership with Cohesion , the leading unified smart building technology company in the Commercial Real Estate (CRE) market. The partnership will open up CRE opportunities for each company and will accelerate the connected experience between parking assets and intelligent buildings within Cohesion's global CRE portfolio.

flash logo (PRNewswire)

FLASH and Cohesion partner to accelerate the connected experience between parking assets and intelligent buildings

Cohesion's single unified platform for owners and management teams provides access to intelligence and insights, digitized processes for streamlined operations, and engaging workplaces for employees and tenants. The partnership with FLASH is a critical addition to Cohesion's robust library of integrations that powers increased asset value and performance for the industry.

Similar cloud-backed platform architecture allowed for easy integration of FLASH's parking access and revenue control solution (PARCS) and digital tools into Cohesion's smart building platform. With the integration, Cohesion offers customers an eParking reservation experience that allows tenants and guests of the building to seamlessly reserve, purchase, and access parking. Future integrated parking features will include digitally managing monthly parking and EV charging reservations and payments.

"CRE is undergoing a radical shift with complex macro factors, like continued hybrid work, a tightening labor market, and the need to reduce carbon emissions, shaping the CRE market. Our commercial building management platform empowers CRE owners and operators to meet those challenges head-on and in real-time," said Thru Shivakumar, CEO, and co-founder of Cohesion. "Partnering with FLASH, a fellow cloud-pioneer, to extend our platform capabilities from the building into the garage for seamless tenant and guest experience, not only made sense but was effortless."

"Parking is the first and last touchpoint of a tenant experience, and the perfect place to introduce a modern, connected, and seamless CRE tenant experience," said Todd Tucker, SVP of Market Development at FLASH. "I'm thrilled to collaborate with Cohesion in this first-of-its-kind co-selling partnership within the smart building platform industry that will open up CRE opportunities for both companies by combining next-generation smart parking services and cutting edge CRE building technology, increasing overall asset value as well as maximizing tenant and consumer satisfaction for Cohesion partners," said Todd Tucker, SVP of Market Development at FLASH.

Today, FLASH's solutions are used at over 16,000 customer locations across all major U.S. cities and Canada. Cohesion's clients own and operate 18.5 billion square feet of commercial buildings.

To learn more about how Cohesion enables connected experiences by working with partners like FLASH, please visit: www.cohesionib.com .

About Flash

FLASH is an innovator in the urban mobility space, helping businesses rethink one of their most valuable assets: the parking garage. Our award-winning cloud-born platform is custom configurable, secure, reliable, and grows alongside you as business or consumer demands evolve. Visit www.FlashOS.com to learn more.

About Cohesion

Cohesion is a software platform that is leading the way in smart building technology – seamlessly connecting critical systems with the human ecosystem, simplifying management through transparent operations, and increasing asset value for owners by delivering better tenant experiences and powerful insights. Cohesion offers a secure and comprehensive platform that harnesses building information by uniting workflows and disparate systems to provide actionable insights for improving building operations and enhancing tenant experiences. Cloud-based and IoT-enabled, Cohesion's platform is customizable, scalable and optimizable to the latest technology developments in the market.

Media Contacts:

Rob Duda

Peppercomm for FLASH

Senior Vice President, Automotive & Transportation Strategist

Mobile: 908-347-1243

rduda@peppercomm.com

Karin Maake

FLASH

Senior Director of Brand & Communications

Mobile: 512-750-0123

karin.maake@flashparking.com

Jennifer Okray

Cohesion

Marketing Director

Mobile: 715.340.7076

jokray@cohesionib.com

Cohesion Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cohesion