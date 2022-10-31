Asuragen to Showcase Innovative Diagnostic Lab Solutions at AMP 2022 Conference

Company also launches new Armored DNA™ molecular controls for monkeypox and closely related viruses

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that Asuragen, a Bio-Techne brand, will present its diagnostic lab solutions at the upcoming annual meeting of the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP), taking place November 1-5 in Phoenix, Ariz. The company also announced the commercial availability of new molecular controls for monkeypox and other non-variola Orthopoxvirus DNA viruses.

At AMP, Asuragen will host two educational workshops, one focused on a streamlined workflow and equitable testing approach for genetic testing and the other on rapid development of molecular controls for emerging diseases. Scientists from the company will also present several posters with updates about clinical tests based on nanopore sequencing technology, molecular controls for SARS-CoV-2 testing, and more.

Educational Workshops

Do More with Less: Better Genetic Answers in a Streamlined Analysis Workflow

November 2, 12pm-12:50pm, Room 223

Presenters: Barbara Anderson, Duke University Health System; Gary Latham, Asuragen

In this workshop, a clinical lab expert will talk about her experience implementing a new targeted CFTR testing kit that provides more equitable coverage of people of diverse ancestry, a workflow that is fast and easy to run, and a protocol that can be combined with other commonly tested carrier screening genes using a single analysis instrument.

Molecular Controls for Emerging Diseases: The Need for Rapid Development and Harmonization

November 2, 1pm-1:50pm, Room 223

Presenters: Erica Frew, Asuragen; Deepa Eveleigh, Asuragen

This educational session will update attendees on recent efforts to expedite development of molecular controls to enable reliable and rigorous testing of emerging diseases, such as for SARS-CoV-2 and monkeypox.

Poster Presentations

An Amplification-based, Long-Read Sequencing Assay Accurately Identifies Clinically-Relevant SNVs, Duplications, and Deletions in Hemoglobinopathy Relevant Genes

Presenter: Jonathan Turner

Reverse Transcription Cycling Achieves Greater than 100% cDNA Conversion with Implications for Ultra-High Sensitivity of Clinically-Actionable, Oncogenic RNA Mutations

Presenter: Melissa Church

A Streamlined PCR/Nanopore Sequencing Carrier Screening Panel for Cystic Fibrosis, Spinal Muscular Atrophy, and Fragile X Syndrome

Presenter: Jon Kemppainen

Molecular Controls for Influenza A/B and SARS-CoV-2 Testing in Microchip-based RT-PCR Test System

Presenter: Sikander Gill

In addition to its AMP activities, Asuragen also released new Armored DNA™ (RUO) synthetic controls for monkeypox and other non-variola Orthopoxvirus DNA viruses that can be used as positive controls for clinical testing and assay development. Armored products encapsulate DNA in a protein coating to prevent degradation and ensure stability of the control even during harsh analysis processes. These molecular controls were designed based on DNA sequence guidance published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and harmonized to a reference standard from the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

"With the emergence of the latest monkeypox outbreak, patient access to clinical laboratory testing has been severely limited, hindering our ability to respond quickly and effectively to this public health threat," said Kim Kelderman, President of Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Genomics segment. "We are pleased to release high-quality molecular controls using our proven Armored DNA technology. We believe this will help more labs ramp up testing for monkeypox and related viruses with a non-infectious control for safe operations."

About Asuragen, a Bio-Techne Brand

Asuragen provides best-in-class molecular diagnostic products to improve the way patients are treated in genetics and oncology. Our diagnostic systems, which include proprietary chemistry and software, are designed for use with widely available instruments to ease adoption and quickly expand lab test menus. Our diagnostic tests and companion diagnostic partnerships address current and emerging clinical needs in reproductive health, cancer diagnosis and monitoring and inherited disease. Asuragen also offers a suite of unique, target-specific molecular controls that have been used in IVD assays for more than 20 years to ensure optimal performance. For more information, visit www.asuragen.com.

