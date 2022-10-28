LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2022

Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) ("TAL" or the "Company"), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended August 31, 2022.

Highlights for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

-     Net revenues was US$294.1 million, compared to net revenues of US$1,443.9 million in the same period of the prior year.

-     Income from operations was US$14.9 million, compared to loss from operations of US$379.9 million in the same period of the prior year.

-     Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$42.3 million, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of US$313.4 million in the same period of the prior year.

-     Net loss attributable to TAL was US$0.8 million, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$826.5 million in the same period of the prior year.

-     Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$26.6 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL of US$760.1 million in the same period of the prior year.

-     Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were both US$0.00. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.04. Three ADSs represent one Class A common share.

-     Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$3,086.6 million as of August 31, 2022, compared to US$2,708.7 million as of February 28, 2022.

Highlights for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2022

-     Net revenues was US$518.1 million, compared to net revenues of US$2,828.8 million in the same period of the prior year.

-     Loss from operations was US$13.4 million, compared to loss from operations of US$506.7 million in the same period of the prior year.

-     Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$40.5 million, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of US$372.9 million in the same period of the prior year.

-     Net loss attributable to TAL was US$44.6 million, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$928.6 million in the same period of the prior year.

-     Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$9.3 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL of US$794.7 million in the same period of the prior year.

-     Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both US$0.07. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, excluding share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.01.

Financial Data——Second Quarter and First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2023

(In US$ thousands, except per ADS data and percentages)






Three Months Ended


August 31,


2021

2022

Pct. Change

Net revenues

1,443,880

294,060

(79.6 %)

(Loss)/income from operations

(379,874)

14,891

(103.9 %)

Non-GAAP(loss)/income from operations

(313,440)

42,315

(113.5 %)

Net loss attributable to TAL

(826,546)

(787)

(99.9 %)

Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to TAL

(760,112)

26,637

(103.5 %)

Net loss per ADS attributable to TAL – basic

(1.29)

(0.00)

(99.9 %)

Net loss per ADS attributable to TAL – diluted

(1.29)

(0.00)

(99.9 %)

Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per ADS attributable
to TAL – basic

(1.18)

0.04

(103.5 %)

Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per ADS attributable
to TAL – diluted

(1.18)

0.04

(103.5 %)


Six Months Ended


August 31,


2021

2022

Pct. Change

Net revenues

2,828,823

518,105

(81.7 %)

Loss from operations

(506,731)

(13,432)

(97.3 %)

Non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations

(372,852)

40,471

(110.9 %)

Net loss attributable to TAL

(928,624)

(44,616)

(95.2 %)

Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to TAL

(794,745)

9,287

(101.2 %)

Net loss per ADS attributable to TAL – basic

(1.44)

(0.07)

(95.2 %)

Net loss per ADS attributable to TAL – diluted

(1.44)

(0.07)

(95.2 %)

Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per ADS attributable
to TAL – basic

(1.23)

0.01

(101.2 %)

Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per ADS attributable
to TAL – diluted

(1.23)

0.01

(101.2 %)

"Our business has shown a healthy momentum in this quarter. We will continue to invest in learning services, learning content solutions and learning technology solutions to lay the foundation for long-term growth." said Alex Peng, TAL's President & Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Peng added: "We recently announced our new mission of 'to empower life-long growth with love and technology' and our new vision of 'to become an organization driving continuous innovation'. We will continue to develop our current product and service portfolio, while, in alignment with our new mission and vision, exploring new initiatives in and beyond the learning solutions market."

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

Net Revenues

In the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, TAL reported net revenues of US$294.1 million, representing a 79.6% decrease from US$1,443.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, operating costs and expenses were US$292.4 million, representing an 84.0% decrease from US$1,825.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$265.0 million, representing an 84.9% decrease from US$1,759.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Cost of revenues decreased by 86.6% to US$117.1 million from US$872.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 86.9% to US$114.5 million, from US$872.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 74.8% to US$78.1 million from US$309.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 75.5% to US$69.8 million, from US$285.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 72.7% to US$97.2 million from US$356.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 74.4% to US$80.7 million, from US$314.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses decreased by 58.7% to US$27.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 from US$66.4 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022.

Impairment loss on intangible assets and goodwill was nil for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to US$286.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Gross Profit                                                                                                                                 

Gross profit decreased by 69.0% to US$176.9 million from US$571.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

(Loss)/Income from Operations

Income from operations was US$14.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to loss from operations of US$379.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$42.3 million, compared to Non-GAAP loss from operations of US$313.4 million in the same period of the prior year.

Other (expense)/Income

Other expense was US$25.7million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to other expense of US$30.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments

Impairment loss on Long-term investment was US$6.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to US$154.9 million for the same period of fiscal year 2022.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was US$4.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to US$310.4 million of income tax expense in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Net (Loss)/Income attributable to TAL

Net loss attributable to TAL was US$0.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$826.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$26.6 million, compared to Non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL of US$760.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Basic and Diluted Net (Loss)/Income per ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both US$0.00 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.04 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments

As of August 31, 2022, the Company had US$1,759.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$1,327.3 million of short-term investments, compared to US$1,638.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$1,070.5 million of short-term investments as of February 28, 2022.

Deferred Revenue

As of August 31, 2022, the Company's deferred revenue balance was US$177.5 million, compared to US$187.7 million as of February 28, 2022.

Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2023

Net Revenues

For the first six months of fiscal year 2023, TAL reported net revenues of US$518.1 million, representing an 81.7% decrease from US$2,828.8 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2022.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In the first six months of fiscal year 2023, operating costs and expenses were US$552.5 million, an 83.5% decrease from US$3,340.6 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$498.6 million, an 84.5% decrease from US$3,206.7 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2022.

Cost of revenues decreased by 86.2% to US$205.7 million from US$1,485.8 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 86.5% to US$200.7 million from US$1,485.0 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2022.

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 81.4% to US$138.1 million from US$741.0 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 82.4% to US$121.7 million from US$692.6 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2022.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 69.7% to US$208.7 million from US$687.6 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 70.8% to US$176.1 million from US$602.9 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2022.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses decreased by 59.7% to US$53.9 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2023 from US$133.9 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022.

Impairment loss on intangible assets and goodwill was nil for the first six months of fiscal year 2023, compared to US$426.2 million for the same period of fiscal year 2022.

Gross Profit

Gross profit decreased by 76.7% to US$312.4 million from US$1,343.1 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2022.

(Loss)/Income from Operations

Loss from operations was US$13.4 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2023, compared to loss from operations of US$506.7 million in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$40.5 million, compared to US$372.9 million Non-GAAP loss from operations in the same period of the prior year.

Other (Expense)/Income

Other expense was US$52.5 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2023, compared to other income of US$8.1 million in the same period of the prior year.

Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments

Impairment loss on long-term investments was US$6.6 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2023, compared to US$178.1 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2022.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was US$6.8 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2023, compared to US$341.6 million of income tax expense in the first six months of fiscal year 2022.

Net (Loss)/Income Attributable to TAL Education Group

Net loss attributable to TAL was US$44.6 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2023, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$928.6 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$9.3 million, compared to US$794.7 million Non-GAAP loss attributable to TAL in the same period of the prior year.

Basic and Diluted Net (Loss)/Income per ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both US$0.07 in the first six months of fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.01.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended August 31, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 28, 2022 (8:00 p.m. Beijing time on October 28, 2022).

Please note that you will need to pre-register for conference call participation at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI60d8b93968b145e994b6c9c02b8aa42e.

Upon registration, you will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers and unique Direct Event Passcode. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of TAL's website at https://ir.100tal.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, TAL Education Group's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to continue to provide competitive learning services and products; the Company's ability to continue to recruit, train and retain talents; the Company's ability to improve the content of current course offerings and develop new courses; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to maintain and continue to improve its teaching results; and the Company's ability to compete effectively against its competitors. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's reports filed with, or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and TAL Education Group undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a smart learning solutions provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive learning services to students from all ages through diversified class formats. Our learning services mainly cover enrichment learnings programs and some academic subjects in and out of China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating its business, TAL considers and uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC as supplemental metrics to review and assess its operating performance: non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL, non-GAAP basic and non-GAAP diluted net loss per ADS. To present each of these non-GAAP measures, the Company excludes share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this release.

TAL believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based expenses that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. TAL believes that both management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to TAL's historical performance and liquidity. TAL computes its non-GAAP financial measures using the same consistent method from quarter to quarter and from period to period. TAL believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using non-GAAP measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in the Company's business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

For further information, please contact:

Jackson Ding
Investor Relations
TAL Education Group
Tel: +86 10 5292 6669-8809
Email: ir@tal.com

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)




As of

February 28,
2022


As of

August 31,
2022

ASSETS








Current assets




   Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,638,189


$ 1,759,255

Restricted cash-current

755,646


207,816

Short-term investments

1,070,535


1,327,275

    Inventory

21,830


30,828

Amounts due from related parties-current

919


324

    Income tax receivables

19,504


28

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

122,753


141,386

Total current assets

3,629,376


3,466,912

  Restricted cash-non-current

287,951


158,391

  Property and equipment, net

281,226


262,606

  Deferred tax assets

6,747


3,202

  Rental deposits

10,770


13,833

  Intangible assets, net

1,696


824

  Land use right, net

217,708


197,213

  Amounts due from related parties- non-current

77


-

  Long-term investments

414,487


464,467

  Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets

5,418


2,627

  Operating lease right-of-use assets

227,072


148,715

Total assets

$ 5,082,528


$ 4,718,790





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY








Current liabilities




Accounts payable

$ 89,838


$ 73,692

Deferred revenue-current

187,718


177,530

Amounts due to related parties-current

205


102

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

558,718


463,711

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

66,105


39,955

Total current liabilities

902,584


754,990

Deferred revenue-non-current

14


12

Deferred tax liabilities

1,680


4,112

Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion

175,988


120,566

Total liabilities

1,080,266



879,680





Equity




Class A common shares

167


167

Class B common shares

49


49

Treasury Stock

-


(5)

Additional paid-in capital

4,358,265


4,357,850

Statutory reserve

154,362


153,487

Accumulated deficit

(544,309)


(588,050)

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

61,617


(57,671)

Total TAL Education Group's equity

4,030,151


3,865,827

Noncontrolling interest

(27,889)


(26,717)

Total equity

4,002,262


3,839,110

Total liabilities and equity

$ 5,082,528


$ 4,718,790






TAL EDUCATION GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data) 




For the Three Months Ended 

August 31,

For the Six Months Ended

August 31,


2021


2022


2021


2022

Net revenues

$ 1,443,880


$ 294,060


$ 2,828,823


$ 518,105

Cost of revenues (note 1)

872,628


117,132


1,485,769


205,690

Gross profit

571,252


176,928


1,343,054


312,415

Operating expenses (note 1)








  Selling and marketing

309,688


78,087


741,037


138,126

  General and administrative

356,499


97,206


687,632


208,656

    Impairment loss on intangible

assets and goodwill

 

286,781


 

-


 

426,190


 

-

Total operating expenses

952,968


175,293


1,854,859


346,782

Government subsidies

1,842


13,256


5,074


20,935

(Loss)/income from operations

(379,874)


14,891


(506,731)


(13,432)

Interest income

35,296


12,445


71,897


25,508

Interest expense

(2,878)


-


(6,050)


-

Other (expense)/income

(30,731)


(25,715)


8,091


(52,504)

Gain from disposal of a subsidiary

-


9,550


-


9,550

Impairment loss on long-term
    investments

 

(154,881)


 

(6,610)


 

(178,063)


 

(6,610)

(Loss)/income before income tax
   expense and income/(loss) from
   equity method investments

(533,068)


4,561


(610,856)


(37,488)

Income tax expense

(310,354)


(4,487)


(341,558)


(6,803)

Income/(loss) from equity method
   investments

4,120


(932)


4,048


521

Net loss

(839,302)


(858)


(948,366)


(43,770)

Add: Net loss/(income)
   attributable to noncontrolling
  interest

12,756


71


19,742


(846)

Total net loss attributable to
    TAL Education Group

$ (826,546)


$ (787)


$ (928,624)


$ (44,616)

Net loss per common share








  Basic

$ (3.86)


$ (0.00)


$ (4.33)


$ (0.21)

  Diluted

(3.86)


(0.00)


(4.33)


(0.21)

Net loss per ADS (note 2)








Basic

$ (1.29)


$ (0.00)


$ (1.44)


$ (0.07)

Diluted

(1.29)


(0.00)


(1.44)


(0.07)

Weighted average shares used in
   calculating net loss per
   common share








    Basic

214,204,714


211,620,275


214,593,452


213,341,439

    Diluted

214,204,714


211,620,275


214,593,452


213,341,439

Note1: Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating costs and expenses as follows:



For the Three Months


For the Six Months


Ended August 31,

Ended  August 31,


2021


2022


2021


2022


Cost of revenues

$ 351


$ 2,587


$ 734


$ 4,980


Selling and marketing expenses

24,460


8,296


48,432


16,377


General and administrative expenses

41,623


16,541


84,713


32,546


Total

$ 66,434


$ 27,424


$ 133,879


$ 53,903



Note 2: Three ADSs represent one Class A common Share.

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

Comprehensive LOSS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)




For the Three Months Ended

August 31,

For the Six Months Ended

August 31,





2021


2022


2021


2022









Net loss

$ (839,302)


$ (858)


$ (948,366)


$ (43,770)

Other comprehensive loss, net
  of tax

(39,540)


(55,912)


(23,845)


(116,738)

Comprehensive loss

(878,842)


(56,770)


(972,211)


(160,508)

Add: Comprehensive loss
   /(income) attributable to
   noncontrolling interest

12,640


(882)


19,749


(3,396)

Comprehensive loss
  attributable to TAL
  Education Group

$ (866,202)


$ (57,652)


$ (952,462)


$ (163,904)

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)




For the Three Months

Ended August 31,


For the Six Months
Ended August 31,


2021


2022


2021


2022









Cost of revenues

$ 872,628


$ 117,132


$ 1,485,769


$ 205,690

Share-based compensation expense
   in cost of revenues

 

351


 

2,587


 

734


 

4,980

Non-GAAP cost of revenues

872,277


114,545


1,485,035


200,710









Selling and marketing expenses

309,688


78,087


741,037


138,126

Share-based compensation expense
   in selling and marketing expenses

 

24,460


 

8,296


 

48,432


 

16,377

Non-GAAP selling and marketing
expenses

 

285,228


 

69,791


 

692,605


 

121,749

 

General and administrative
expenses

 

 

356,499


 

 

97,206


 

 

687,632


 

 

208,656

Share-based compensation expense
   in general and administrative
   expenses

 

41,623


 

16,541


 

84,713


 

32,546

Non-GAAP general and
administrative expenses

 

314,876


 

80,665


 

602,919


 

176,110









Operating costs and expenses

1,825,596


292,425


3,340,628


552,472

Share-based compensation expense
   in operating costs and expenses

 

66,434


 

27,424


 

133,879


 

53,903

Non-GAAP operating costs and
expenses

 

1,759,162


 

265,001


 

3,206,749


 

498,569









(Loss)/income from operations

(379,874)


14,891


(506,731)


(13,432)

Share based compensation expenses

66,434


27,424


133,879


53,903

Non-GAAP (loss)/income from
operations

 

(313,440)


 

42,315


 

(372,852)


 

40,471









Net loss attributable to TAL
Education Group

 

(826,546)


 

(787)


 

(928,624)


 

(44,616)

Share based compensation expenses

66,434


27,424


133,879


53,903

Non-GAAP net (loss)/income
attributable to TAL Education
Group

$ (760,112)


$ 26,637


$ (794,745)


$ 9,287

 

Net loss per ADS


Basic

$ (1.29)


$ (0.00)


$ (1.44)


$ (0.07)

Diluted

(1.29)


(0.00)


(1.44)


(0.07)

Non-GAAP net (loss)/ income per
ADS








Basic

$ (1.18)


$ 0.04


$ (1.23)


$ 0.01

Diluted

(1.18)


0.04


(1.23)


0.01

ADSs used in calculating net  loss
per ADS








Basic

642,614,142


634,860,825


643,780,356


640,024,317

Diluted

642,614,142


634,860,825


643,780,356


640,024,317

ADSs used in calculating Non-
GAAP net (loss)/ income per ADS








Basic

642,614,142


634,860,825


643,780,356


640,024,317

Diluted

642,614,142


642,251,238


643,780,356


642,521,076

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tal-education-group-announces-unaudited-financial-results-for-the-second-fiscal-quarter-ended-august-31-2022-301662141.html

SOURCE TAL Education Group

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.