InventHelp Inventor Develops a Garbage Receptacle that Keeps Critters Out and Garbage In (LJD-174)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to keep racoons from getting into my garbage cans," said an inventor from Happauge, N.Y., "so I invented the CRITTER PREVENTER. It keeps garbage in the cans instead of all over my yard."

The patent-pending invention prevents animals from getting into garbage as it effectively secures the lid in place, even during a strong gust of wind. It would provide peace of mind knowing that garbage would not be strewn across the yard. It will be easy to use and install. Convenient and durable it could save time and energy.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LJD-174, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

