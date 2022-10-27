Zynex Announces 2022 Third Quarter Earnings

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYXI) an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Increased revenue 19% year-over-year to $41.5 million

Reported net income of $4.9 million ; Diluted EPS of $0.13 ; Adjusted EBITDA of $8.1 million

Recorded cash from operations of $7.4 million for the third quarter

Completed the second of two $10 million share buybacks

Achieved highest number of orders in Company history for the 2nd consecutive quarter

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Summary:

For the third quarter, the Company reported net revenue of $41.5 million, a 19% increase over the third quarter of 2021. Gross margins were 80% and net income was $4.9 million, a 46% increase from the second quarter of 2022.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had working capital of $47.6 million. Cash on hand was $23.5 million at the end of the third quarter.

President and CEO Commentary:

"The third quarter of 2022 was another record-breaking period of order growth, with order numbers increasing 34% year-over-year," said Thomas Sandgaard, President and CEO. "In addition to increased orders, revenue, and profitability, we recorded the second-best period for operating cash flows in the Company's history at $7.4 million in the third quarter. Our strong cash flow allowed us to complete another $10 million stock buyback, totaling $20 million year-to-date, a reflection of our confidence in the Company's future performance. I am thrilled with our team's ability to efficiently execute on our top line goals while maintaining financial health and sustained profitability, and I look forward to continued success."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Guidance:

The estimated range for fourth quarter 2022 revenue is between $48-$51 million, an increase of approximately 23% from Q4 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2022 is estimated to range between $10-$12 million.

Based on the fourth quarter estimates, the full year 2022 revenue estimate now ranges between $157.4-$160.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $26.7-$28.7 million.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 2:15 p.m. MT / 4:15 p.m. ET

To register and participate in the webcast, interested parties should click on the following link or dial in approximately 10-15 minutes prior to the webcast: https://app.webinar.net/PxEgJzg8540

US Participant Dial In (TOLL FREE): 1-844-825-9790

International Participant Dial In: 1-412-317-5170

Canada Participant Dial In (TOLL FREE): 1-855-669-9657

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Zynex reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). In addition, the Company is providing in this news release financial information in the form of Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, other income/expense, stock compensation, restructuring and non-cash lease charges). Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and lenders in evaluating the overall financial health of the Company in that they allow for greater transparency of additional financial data routinely used by management to evaluate performance. Adjusted EBITDA can be useful for investors or lenders as an indicator of available earnings. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, forecasts, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company makes no express or implied representation or warranty as to the completeness of forward-looking statements or, in the case of projections, as to their attainability or the accuracy and completeness of the assumptions from which they are derived. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the need to obtain CE marking of new products, the acceptance of new products as well as existing products by doctors and hospitals, larger competitors with greater financial resources, the need to keep pace with technological changes, our dependence on the reimbursement for our products from health insurance companies, our dependence on third party manufacturers to produce our goods on time and to our specifications, implementation of our sales strategy including a strong direct sales force, the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 as well as our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Contact

Gilmartin Group

650 Fifth Ave., Suite 2720

New York, NY 10019

IR@zynex.com

ZYNEX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (unaudited)











September 30,

December 31,



2022

2021 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash

$ 23,532

$ 42,612 Accounts receivable, net

28,350

28,632 Inventory, net

14,366

10,756 Prepaid expenses and other

1,134

689 Total current assets

67,382

82,689









Property and equipment, net

2,199

2,186 Operating lease asset

13,783

16,338 Finance lease asset

300

389 Deposits

591

585 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

9,296

9,975 Goodwill

20,401

20,401 Deferred income taxes

1,483

711 Total assets

$ 115,435

$ 133,274









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

5,139

4,739 Cash dividends payable

16

3,629 Operating lease liability

2,943

2,859 Finance lease liability

126

118 Income taxes payable

916

2,296 Current portion of debt

5,333

5,333 Accrued payroll and related taxes

5,297

3,897 Total current liabilities

19,770

22,871 Long-term liabilities:







Long-term portion of debt, less issuance costs

6,621

10,605 Contingent consideration

9,700

9,700 Operating lease liability

13,936

15,856 Finance lease liability

221

317 Total liabilities

50,248

59,349









Stockholders' equity:







Common Stock

39

41 Additional paid-in capital

81,873

80,397 Treasury stock

(26,321)

(6,513) Retained earnings

9,596

- Total stockholders' equity

65,187

73,925 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 115,435

$ 133,274

ZYNEX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 NET REVENUE















Devices

$ 11,349

$ 9,071

$ 27,579

$ 23,264 Supplies

30,171

25,715

81,783

66,671 Total net revenue

41,520

34,786

109,362

89,935

















COSTS OF REVENUE AND

OPERATING EXPENSES















Costs of revenue - devices and supplies

8,391

6,837

22,617

19,990 Sales and marketing

17,212

13,083

47,950

40,662 General and administrative

9,359

6,820

25,967

18,503 Total costs of revenue and operating expenses

34,962

26,740

96,534

79,155

















Income from operations

6,558

8,046

12,828

10,780

















Other (expense)















Loss on change in fair value of

contingent consideration

(100)

-

-

- Interest expense

(106)

(18)

(345)

(72) Other (expense) net

(206)

(18)

(345)

(72)

















Income from operations before income taxes

6,352

8,028

12,483

10,708 Income tax expense

1,479

1,921

2,887

2,499 Net income

$ 4,873

$ 6,107

$ 9,596

$ 8,209

















Net income per share:















Basic

$ 0.13

$ 0.16

$ 0.25

$ 0.21 Diluted

$ 0.13

$ 0.16

$ 0.24

$ 0.21



































Weighted average basic shares outstanding

38,046

38,245

38,881

38,286 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

38,865

39,043

39,729

39,142

ZYNEX, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands) (unaudited)

















For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income $ 4,873

$ 6,107

$ 9,596

$ 8,209 Depreciation and Amortization* 418

201

1,225

711 Stock-based compensation expense 578

532

1,702

1,041 Restructuring/severance** -

-

-

318 Interest expense and other, net 206

18

345

72 Non-cash lease expense *** 572

553

982

856 Income tax expense 1,479

1,921

2,887

2,499 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,126

$ 9,332

$ 16,737

$ 13,706 % of Net Revenue 20 %

27 %

15 %

15 %















* Depreciation does not include amounts related to units on lease to third parties which are depreciated and included in cost of goods sold. ** Severance of former COO Giusseppe Papandrea which was fully expensed in Q1 2021 *** Amount expensed on new company headquarters in excess of cash payments due to abated rent

