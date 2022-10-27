XT.COM Lists MetaDrive (MD) In Its Main Zone

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is delighted to announce the new listing of MetaDrive (MD) on its platform in the Main Zone (Memes). The token is open for trading from 06:00 on October 18, 2022 (UTC).

The users can seamlessly trade the MD tokens on the trading platform, offering a wider variety of tokens to trade with. The MetaDrive token aims to be a solution for the difficulties of the real world. By being listed on a global platform like XT, MD can reach out to a wider audience, and it also gives the users access to newer and better tokens.

Kim Jong-min, CEO of MetaDrive, said, "We cannot return the past time to people, but we are working on a travel time compensation project through MD to compensate for the past travel time and to provide a little economic help to share happiness."

About MD Token

MD is the native token of MetaDrive, the world's first Drive-To-Earn (D2E) platform. The token can be used for the activities within the MetaDrive ecosystem. MetaDrive was created to free people from their real life difficulties, and to create a new concept of cryptocurrency called driving. Now MD tokens are used in real life by Koreans.

About MetaDrive

MetaDrive aims to create a better world with material abundance through cryptocurrency. The concept of "driving is mining" and "mining in daily life" is the driving force of the ecosystem. The users in the system can mine by using taxis and other public transport. The earned crypto can also be used for interesting activities within the ecosystem, allowing the users earn rewards as they drive/move within MetaDrive. New NFTs in the form of vehicles will be issued during seasons like the plane season, UFO season and the motorcycle season. This, in turn, also leads to an increase in the value of MD.

Website: https://metadrivehome.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Meta_Drive

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

