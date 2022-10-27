Stamford, CT-based Digital Marketing Agency Beeby Clark+Meyler becomes one of the first digital marketing agencies to be named a Meta Media Certified Company

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeby Clark+Meyler, a digital marketing agency specializing in performance marketing, has received Meta Media Certification. This is the highest level of Meta Certification recognition to-date.

"The Beeby Clark+Meyler team is honored to be among the first companies to receive this certification."

"Earning a Meta Certification on a company/agency level means that your business is recognized by Meta as having proven digital expertise through verified certifications."

Source: META https://www.facebook.com/business/learn/certifiedcompany

The Meta Media Certification is indeed an elite one, requiring 10% of eligible employees or 20+ eligible employees (for companies with 200+ eligible employees) to have studied and demonstrated success and expertise on Meta Technologies in the areas of: business relations, advertising needs, insights, performance, campaigns, and media recommendations.

"The BCM team is honored to be among the first companies to receive this certification," said Max Cammarota, Director of Paid Social and Performance at Beeby Clark+Meyler. "The accreditation represents years of BCM expertise and hard work to stay ahead of these ever-changing social platforms. We are always up to date in our platform certifications and training to ensure we are crafting media buying and creative strategies that maximize performance for our clients. Anyone can run a paid social campaign, how you run it is everything – and having agency-level certifications like this is how your team becomes experts in the field."

Beeby Clark+Meyler is a performance-based digital marketing agency integrating media, creative, advanced analytics, and marketing automation to drive leaps in advertising productivity. In business since 2005, their team of digital marketing experts provides services such as paid search, shopping, display, social media, SEO, and YouTube marketing for B2B and B2C companies in the United States and Canada.

BCM helps clients like Choice Hotels, Visit Florida, Energizer, Stokke, Seir Hill Non-Alcoholic Spirits, and other industry leaders, scale their digital performance marketing efforts through advanced analytics, cutting-edge digital marketing technology, and Salesforce-Media integration, all backed by a team with over a quarter of a century of digital marketing experience. Learn more about our approach to performance-based digital marketing at www.beebyclarkmeyler.com .

