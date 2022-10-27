MIKU SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2022 PARENTING AWARD WINNER FOR THIRD YEAR

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miku announced today that the Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2022 Parenting Awards in the State-of-the-Art Tracker category, marking the third year the company has won the award for their smart monitoring technology. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/parentingawards2022 . Select winners are also featured in the October 2022 print issue of Good Housekeeping, currently on newsstands.

The Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor (PRNewswire)

The Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor makes monitoring easy. Completely contact-free, the Miku Pro tracks live breathing and sleeping patterns without wearables. No washing, no charging, and no added hassle. Intended for ages 0-10, Miku grows with your child, allowing you to gain a greater understanding of their health and wellness over time.

"This smart device from Miku combines the usefulness of a baby monitor with contact-free tracking capabilities so you can review your baby's breathing and sleep patterns. Its minimal design looks sleek in nurseries, including covers to hide the cords. Both engineers and parent testers were blown away by the clear and crisp video quality and the intuitive app that was easy to navigate. They also found the system to be simple to set up on their own." - Good Housekeeping

Good Housekeeping's team of engineers, scientists and product experts thoroughly reviewed submissions and experienced them firsthand, both in their homes and in the Good Housekeeping Institute testing labs. Beyond that, GH experts received in-depth reviews from over 400 parents to get real-world feedback. The featured winners focus on products that improve the wellbeing of families, whether through convenience, safety, enrichment or other factors.

About Miku

Miku is a pediatric health monitoring company creating products that make it easy for parents to understand their child's sleep and respiratory behaviors and trends. The contact-free Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor and corresponding analytics platform give parents easy access to breathing and sleep data, all without the use of a wearable.

Founded in 2018, Miku's products and proprietary, clinically-tested SensorFusion™ technology have received accolades from Fast Company, CES, Good Housekeeping, Babylist, Digital Trends, and more for innovation, design, and overall industry best-of. Partnered with established universities, hospital systems, research organizations, investors, and leaders, Miku is pioneering contactless monitoring in the pediatric space. For more information, please visit mikucare.com . Follow us on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

The Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor with Wall Mount Kit (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Miku