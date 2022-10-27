LandFund Partners is the First Investment Fund to Receive Carbon Credits for Farm Practices

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LandFund Partners ("LFP"), a farmland investment company, in partnership with AgriCapture, is the first investment fund to be granted carbon credits from the Climate Action Reserve. LandFund Partners owns and manages more than 40,000 acres in the Mississippi River Valley. LFP launched Soil Enrichment Fund ("SEF") in 2021, an open-end liquid farmland fund committed to using regenerative farming techniques in order to create more climate-friendly farms.

LandFund Partners (PRNewsFoto/LandFund Partners) (PRNewsfoto/LandFund Partners) (PRNewswire)

The first carbon credits have been issued as part of a pilot carbon credit project for two of LFP's Arkansas farms. These pilot farms provided proof of concept, which has led LandFund to enroll their 15 farms comprising more than 25,000 acres in the project. Carbon credits for these additional acres should be received at some point in 2023.

"We are incredibly proud that LandFund is now the first investment fund to receive agricultural carbon credits for on-farm practices from a premier carbon registry. We are showing that farming can be part of the climate solution," states Chris Morris, LandFund Partners President and COO.

LFP partnered with AgriCapture and Climate Action Reserve at the launch of SEF in order to generate carbon credits on SEF farmland and will receive the credits within one year of completing harvest on 2021 farming activity.

AgriCapture's agronomists and sustainable farming experts determine an optimal combination of Climate-Friendly practices for each farm. The team collects data from farm records, satellite imagery, and soil sampling to submit for validation and verification of emission reductions through Climate Action Reserve.

"When we made a commitment to using regenerative farming practices to improve soil health, we knew we needed a partner organization that would get results when it came to carbon credits. AgriCapture delivered our 2021 carbon credits within 12 months of harvest," Chris Morris LandFund Partners President and COO.

AgriCapture successfully generated agricultural carbon credits within one year of harvest, proving that in partnership with LFP there is a sustainable, nature-based approach to climate change that provides positive financial benefits for climate conscious farmers.

About LandFund Partners

LandFund Partners manages over 40,000 acres of row crop farmland, or roughly $200 million of assets, in the Mississippi River Valley. LandFund Partners identifies and acquires high-quality farmland and leases the land to experienced farm operators under the supervision of a professional management team.

