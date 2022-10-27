InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for a Socket Wrench (WDH-2608)

PITTSBURGH , Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and strain-free way to turn nuts and bolts using a socket wrench," said an inventor, from Clinton, Md., "so I invented the JOH WRENCH. My design would reduce the amount of power required for the user and it could prevent the tool from slipping."

The invention provides an improved design for a socket wrench. In doing so, it enables the user to easily loosen or tighten nuts, bolts and other hardware. As a result, it helps to reduce hand and arm fatigue and it increases safety and efficiency. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trade workers, contractors, homeowners, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

