Education Resources, Inc. Caters to School-Based Therapists with Exceptional Continuing Education Opportunities

Web-Based Learning Enables School-Based Therapists to Bring Their Practice to the Next Level

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Resources, Inc., a leading continuing education provider for physical therapists, occupational therapists and speech-language pathologists, also offers evidence-based, clinically relevant continuing education unit (CEU) courses for school-based therapists, special educators, social workers and psychologists.

ERI's school-based live webinars and on-demand, online courses are taught by experienced, internationally recognized clinicians who are experts in their field. They teach effective interventions, practical tools and assessment techniques to improve the outcomes of students. The courses listed below are coming up in 2022, with many more topics and dates being added for 2023 on ERI's website. Follow the links for more information and to register:

Motor Learning: Tools to Enhance Academic Skills Through Movement

Josephine Bardabelias, PT

Learn innovative ways to integrate movement with learning while concentrating on developmental and functional skills.

Treatment of Motor Issues in Children with Sensory Dysfunction

Liesa M. Ritchie-Persaud, DPT, PCS, PT

Gain practical "Sensory-Aware" tools to treat children with both underlying gross motor and sensory dysfunction.

Motor Issues in Autism

Anne Buckley-Reen, OTR, RYT

Learn to expand engagement in clients with ASD and address self-stimulatory behaviors, preservation, and reactive or self-directed behaviors.

Treating the Child with Hypotonia

Colleen Carey, DPT, C/NDT

Learn to use the NDT Practice Model in treating the child with hypotonia. Specific strategies to improve motor control in this population will be presented, as well as treatment strategies.

Linking Motor Skills and Speech Strategies to Improve Outcomes in Autism and Other Motor Related Disorders

Bethanne Mazurczak, C/NDT, CCC-SLP, MS | Leslie Paparsenos, C/NDT, MS, PT

Learn multidisciplinary and discipline specific assessment and treatment strategies based on the NeuroDevelopmental Treatment - Contemporary Practice Model (NDT-CPM) for children with ASD.

Please click HERE for ERI's complete list of course offerings that cater to school-based therapists, special educators, social workers and psychologists.

Registration is now open for ERI's 23rd Annual Therapies in the School Conference, a live virtual webinar set for November 17 and 18, 2022. School-based therapists and professionals can expect to receive new and easily applicable, evidence-based tools and strategies to help improve the lives of their students, as well as new methods to address the continuous COVID-19 related challenges.

About Education Resources, Inc.

Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) is an accredited provider of continuing education that helps PTs, OTs, and SLPs transform the lives of their patients. Visit www.educationresourcesinc.com or call 800-487-6530 for more information.

Media Contact: Laurie Goonan, ERI Marketing Coordinator – lgoonan@educationresourcesinc.com

View original content:

SOURCE Education Resources, Inc.