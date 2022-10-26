Superior HealthPlan Donates $23,000 for Sensory-friendly Movies to Support Disability Community in 7 Texas Communities

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Superior HealthPlan has donated $23,000 to support movies at no cost for people who have disabilities and their families. These events have taken place in Amarillo, Austin, Corpus Christi, El Paso, Lubbock, Midland and Odessa. Through partnerships with Galaxy Theatres, Cinergy Cinemas, AMC Theatres, and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, more than 1,200 Texans have been able to enjoy the movie experience so far this year in a comfortable environment.

"We're proud to be able to provide sensory-friendly movies at no cost to families across Texas," said Mark Sanders, President and CEO of Superior HealthPlan. "This initiative has allowed those with disabilities as well as their families a unique and fun opportunity we believe contributes to overall health and well-being."

Superior launched this initiative in 2018 in Odessa and has since expanded the number of offerings and locations. Since that time, Superior has provided $52,000 in funding, has held 55 events in 7 communities, and more than 3,100 Texans have attended one of the showings. More events are also planned throughout the remainder of the year.

Sensory-friendly movies are intended for guests and their families affected by autism and sensory processing disorders. These showings take place in auditoriums that have brightened light levels, reduced sound volume, and room for guest interaction and movement. In addition to a movie, attendees receive popcorn and a drink at no cost.

It's estimated that between 5-16% of school-aged children have sensory processing disorders. These children struggle with how to process stimulation, which can cause a range of symptoms including hypersensitivity to sound, sight and touch, and easy distractibility. Additionally, about one in 44 children in the U.S. have been diagnosed with autism, and sensory processing difficulties in this population are common.

"Given the challenges associated with caring for children who are autistic or have sensory processing disorders, providing a safe space for them is one way to make a positive impact in their lives," said Sanders. "We look forward to continuing this initiative in 2023 and are working to bring these sensory-friendly movies to new communities in the future."

