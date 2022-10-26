Hearst Media Production Group Launches New FAST Channel, Rovr Pets

Expands Suite of Globally Distributed Channels

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet lovers have a new destination for entertaining and award-winning programming to engage them with one of their true joys. Rovr Pets launches today on Samsung TV Plus in the U.S.

Rovr Pets marks the third FAST channel from Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), an independent producer and distributor of original programming. Rovr Pets features hundreds of hours of award-winning pet-themed series produced by HMPG including Dr. Chris Pet Vet, Best Friends FurEver, Ready Set Pet, Tails of Valor, Vets Saving Pets and more. In 2020 HMPG launched the Xplore FAST Channel and in 2021 the Jack Hanna Channel, growing its roster of distribution partners for both that are also available on Samsung TV Plus.

"Pets play a powerful role in everyday life, and this is an ideal platform to celebrate that bond," said Frank Biancuzzo, president of Hearst Media Production Group. "Our tremendous library of pet-focused programming and engaging content will become a must-see destination for every pet lover."

"We're excited to launch this new channel on Samsung TV Plus," said Andrew Tew, HMPG senior vice president, global licensing and distribution. "We'll continue to explore unique opportunities in this space, through acquisitions and original programming."

More than 23 million American households — nearly one in five — adopted a pet during the pandemic, per the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). In 2021, Americans spent more than $50 billion on non-medical pet products and pet food, according to market research firm Euromonitor International.

HMPG's current program portfolio comprises more than 30 series and hundreds of hours of content annually on leading broadcast station groups and networks and on connected TV and streaming platforms. It has a library of more than 4,000 hours of programming and its content can be found in 97 countries.

About Hearst Media Production Group

Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a business unit of Hearst Television, is an independent producer and distributor of original programming for TV stations, broadcast and cable networks and streaming services. HMPG produces hundreds of hours of programming annually across linear, streaming, digital and social media platforms for domestic and international distribution in nearly 100 countries. Its popular shows include "Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien," America's #1 nationally syndicated public affairs news magazine; the Emmy Award-winning educational/informational (E/I) programming blocks airing weekends nationwide including "Weekend Adventure," on ABC stations; "CBS Dream Team," on the CBS Network; "The More You Know," on the NBC Network; "One Magnificent Morning," on The CW Network; "Mi Telemundo" on the Telemundo Network and "Go Time!" on independent stations. HMPG also distributes a diverse slate of other programming and content including "Law&Crime Daily," "Consumer Reports TV," and the company's dedicated FAST channels "Xplore" and "The Jack Hanna Channel," available on some of the most popular smart TVs and streaming platforms.

