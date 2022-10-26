GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES REVENUE OF Ps.40,045 MILLION AND EBITDA OF Ps.4,119 MILLION IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022

—Strong growth of Grupo Elektra's consolidated gross portfolio; increases 20%, to Ps.155,737 million—
MEXICO CITY, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced third quarter 2022 financial results.
Third quarter results
Consolidated revenue grew 13% to Ps.40,045 million in the period, compared to Ps.35,504 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.35,926 million, from Ps.29,947 million in the same period of 2021.
As a result, EBITDA was Ps.4,119 million, compared to Ps.5,557 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.1,802 million this quarter, from Ps.3,433 million in the same period of 2021.
The company reported net loss of Ps.2,384 million, compared to net income of Ps.999 million a year ago.
3Q 2021
3Q 2022
Change
Ps.
%
Consolidated revenue
$35,504
$40,045
$4,541
13 %
EBITDA
$5,557
$4,119
$(1,437)
-26 %
Operating profit
Net result
$3,433
$999
$1,802
$(2,384)
$(1,631)
$(3,383)
-48%
----
Net result per share
$4.40
$(10.55)
$(14.95)
----
Figures in millions of pesos
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
As of September 30, 2021, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.2 million and as of September 30, 2022, were 225.9 million.
Revenue
Consolidated revenue increased 13% in the period, as a result of a 19% growth in financial income and a 5% increase in commercial sales.
The increase in financial income — to Ps.23,949 million, from Ps.20,202 million in the previous year — largely reflects a 22% increase in revenue from Banco Azteca México — which further strengthens its solid financial margin— in the context of dynamic growth of the gross credit portfolio in the period, which improves the well-being of millions of families and the growth of businesses.
The increase in sales of the commercial business — to Ps.16,095 million, from Ps.15,302 million a year ago — is largely the result of strong growth in sales of Italika motorcycles — which strengthens the productivity of the businesses and the mobility of the families —, white line — which boosts the quality of life in households — and income related to electronic money transfers, in the context of important transfer flows from the United States to Mexico, which contribute to the well-being and progress of millions of families.
Costs and expenses
Consolidated costs for the quarter were Ps.18,653 million, compared to Ps.16,855 million from the previous year. The growth is explained by a 21% increase in the financial cost — derived from a higher creation of allowance for credit risks, in the context of the solid dynamism of the consolidated gross portfolio, as well as higher interest payments, in line with rising market rates. — and a 5% increase in the commercial cost, consistent with higher income from the sale of merchandise.
Sales, administration and promotion expenses totaled Ps.17,273 million, from Ps.13,092 million a year ago, mainly as a result of higher operating expenses in the period. The increase is related to the development of supply logistics strategies that will further strengthen the product supply process, to promptly meet the growing demand for world-class merchandise by millions of families, both on the sales floor and through the company's Omnichannel operations.
Similarly, impacting expenses are system developments to additionally promote high efficiency standards, both in digital banking — which currently has more than 18 million users and is growing dynamically — and in Omnichannel sales — with superior levels of security, comfort and time savings — as well as higher personnel and maintenance expenses, in the context of a solid expansion of contact points, which allow maximizing the customer's shopping experience.
EBITDA and net result
EBITDA was Ps.4,119 million, from Ps.5,557 million the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.1,802 million, compared to Ps.3,433 million in the same quarter of 2021.
The most important variation below EBITDA was a reduction of Ps.2,805 million in other financial results, which reflects an 11% loss this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company — and which does not imply cash flow — compared to a 3% loss a year ago.
Consistent with the results of the quarter, a reduction of Ps.1,534 million was recorded in the tax provision in the period.
Grupo Elektra reported a net loss of Ps.2,384 million, from a net income of Ps.999 million a year ago.
Unconsolidated Balance Sheet
A proforma balance sheet exercise of Grupo Elektra is presented, which allows knowing the non-consolidated financial situation, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued in this case under the participation method.
This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. Also, the pro forma balance sheet does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.
This provides greater clarity on the situation of the different businesses that make up the company, and allows financial market participants to make estimates of the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for said calculations.
Thus, the debt with cost was Ps.40,609 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to Ps.32,505 million of the previous year. The growth of the debt balance is related to the issuance of Certificados Busatiles and bank loans during the period.
The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.9,480 million, from Ps.7,476 million in the previous year.
As of September 30, 2022, the company's stockholders' equity was Ps.94,406 million, and the ratio of stockholders' equity to total liabilities was 1.16 times.
As of September 30 2021
As of September 30 2022
Change
Ps.
%
Cash and cash equivalents
$7,476
$9,480
2,004
27 %
Marketable financial instruments
34,734
34,411
(323)
(1 %)
Inventories
19,130
24,204
5,074
27 %
Accounts receivables
59,809
43,287
(16,522)
(28 %)
Other current assets
5,167
5,226
58
1 %
Investments in shares
38,189
37,238
(951)
(2 %)
Fixed assets
7,406
9,704
2,298
31 %
Right of use assets
8,700
10,413
1,713
20 %
Other assets
1,356
1,674
318
23 %
Total assets
$181,967
$175,636
($6,331)
(3 %)
Short-term debt
$14,450
$13,643
(808)
(6 %)
Suppliers
8,374
7,041
(1,334)
(16 %)
Other short-term liabilities
12,967
19,395
6,428
50 %
Long-term debt
18,055
26,966
8,911
49 %
Differed taxes
12,284
1,800
(10,484)
(85 %)
Other long-term debt
11,198
12,387
1,188
11 %
Total liabilities
$77,328
$81,230
$3,902
5 %
Stakeholder´s equity
$104,639
$94,406
($10,233)
(10 %)
Liabilities and equity
$181,967
$175,636
($6,331)
(3 %)
Figures in millions of pesos
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Loan Portfolio and Deposits
As detailed in the previous quarter, starting on January 1, 2022, Banco Azteca México adopted IFRS-9 ('Financial Instruments') and IFRS-16 ('Leases'), contained in the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) to report their financial statements. These changes implied: growth in its portfolio, in the reserve for credit risks and in the accumulated results (IFRS-9) and a growth in the assets for rights of use and in the liabilities for leases (IFRS-16), when compared to figures for 2021.
The consolidated gross portfolio of Banco Azteca México, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latin America as of September 30, 2022, grew 20%, to Ps.155,737 million, from Ps.129,929 million in the previous year.
Banco Azteca México's gross portfolio balance increased 34% to Ps.149,849 million, from Ps.111,888 million a year ago. The Bank's delinquency rate at the end of the quarter was 3.2%, compared to 4.7% a year earlier.
Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits grew 15%, to Ps.208,014 million, from Ps.180,609 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's deposits were Ps.207,233 million, 16% above the Ps.177,908 million of the previous year.
Banco Azteca México's ratio of deposits to gross portfolio was 1.4 times, which allows solid growth for the Bank, with optimal funding costs.
The capitalization index of Banco Azteca México was 14.73%.
Infrastructure
Grupo Elektra currently has 6,207 points of contact, compared to 6,400 units the previous year. The decrease results from the closure of 294 points of contact of Purpose Financial in the United States — in the context of strategies aimed at boosting online credit operations and strengthening the company's operational efficiency — partially offset by growth of 81 points of contact in Mexico and 20 in Central America.
In Mexico, in the last twelve months, 38 new Elektra stores were opened in strategic locations, with a format that offers an optimal mix of merchandise and services, and allows maximizing the customer's shopping experience.
The company has 4,843 storefronts in Mexico at the end of the quarter, 978 in the United States, and 386 in Central America. The important distribution network allows the company to maintain close contact with customers and grants a superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.
Nine-month results
Consolidated revenue in the first nine months of the year grew 13%, to Ps.116,394 million, from Ps.102,957 million registered in the same period of 2021, driven by a growth of 17% in financial income and 9% in commercial sales.
EBITDA was Ps.14,873 million, compared to Ps.16,076 million in the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.7,080 million, from Ps.9,989 million a year ago.
In the first nine months of 2022, a net loss of Ps.8,764 million was registered, compared to a net income of Ps.10,996 million a year ago. The change reflects, to a large extent, a decrease in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company — and which does not imply cash flow — compared to the gain of the previous year.
9M 2021
9M 2022
Change
Ps.
%
Consolidated revenue
$102,957
$116,394
$13,437
13 %
EBITDA
$16,076
$14,873
$(1,203)
-7 %
Operating profit
Net result
$9,989
$10,996
$7,080
$(8,764)
$(2,909)
$(19,760)
-29%
----
Net result per share
$48.40
$(38.80)
$(87.20)
----
Figures in millions of pesos
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
As of September 30, 2021, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.2 million and as of September 30, 2022, were 225.9 million.
Company Profile:
Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras and Panama.
Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.
Investor Relations:
Bruno Rangel
Grupo Salinas
Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167
jrangelk@gruposalinas.com.mx
Rolando Villarreal
Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.
Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167
rvillarreal@elektra.com.mx
Press Relations:
Luciano Pascoe
Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553
lpascoe@gruposalinas.com.mx
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
3Q21
3Q22
Change
Financial income
20,202
57 %
23,949
60 %
3,748
19 %
Commercial income
15,302
43 %
16,095
40 %
793
5 %
Income
35,504
100 %
40,045
100 %
4,541
13 %
Financial cost
5,849
16 %
7,103
18 %
1,254
21 %
Commercial cost
11,006
31 %
11,549
29 %
543
5 %
Costs
16,855
47 %
18,653
47 %
1,797
11 %
Gross income
18,649
53 %
21,392
53 %
2,743
15 %
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
13,092
37 %
17,273
43 %
4,181
32 %
EBITDA
5,557
16 %
4,119
10 %
(1,437)
-26 %
Depreciation and amortization
2,132
6 %
2,318
6 %
186
9 %
Other income, net
(8)
0 %
(1)
0 %
7
86 %
Operating income
3,433
10 %
1,802
4 %
(1,631)
-48 %
Comprehensive financial result:
Interest income
242
1 %
268
1 %
27
11 %
Interest expense
(867)
-2 %
(1,241)
-3 %
(374)
-43 %
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
65
0 %
(27)
0 %
(92)
-100 %
Other financial results, net
(1,492)
-4 %
(4,297)
-11 %
(2,805)
-100 %
(2,052)
-6 %
(5,296)
-13 %
(3,244)
-100 %
Participation in the net income of
CASA and other associated companies
24
0 %
(19)
0 %
(44)
----
Income (loss) before income tax
1,405
4 %
(3,514)
-9 %
(4,919)
----
Income tax
(404)
-1 %
1,130
3 %
1,534
----
Income (loss) before discontinued operations
1,001
3 %
(2,383)
-6 %
(3,385)
----
Result from discontinued operations
(2)
0 %
(1)
0 %
1
59 %
Consolidated net income (loss)
999
3 %
(2,384)
-6 %
(3,383)
----
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
9M21
9M22
Change
Financial income
58,217
57 %
67,835
58 %
9,618
17 %
Commercial income
44,740
43 %
48,559
42 %
3,819
9 %
Income
102,957
100 %
116,394
100 %
13,437
13 %
Financial cost
16,325
16 %
18,215
16 %
1,890
12 %
Commercial cost
31,884
31 %
35,030
30 %
3,146
10 %
Costs
48,209
47 %
53,245
46 %
5,036
10 %
Gross income
54,748
53 %
63,149
54 %
8,401
15 %
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
38,672
38 %
48,276
41 %
9,604
25 %
EBITDA
16,076
16 %
14,873
13 %
(1,203)
-7 %
Depreciation and amortization
6,194
6 %
6,757
6 %
563
9 %
Other (income) loss, net
(106)
0 %
1,037
1 %
1,143
----
Operating income
9,989
10 %
7,080
6 %
(2,909)
-29 %
Comprehensive financial result:
Interest income
620
1 %
664
1 %
44
7 %
Interest expense
(2,782)
-3 %
(3,187)
-3 %
(405)
-15 %
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
309
0 %
(22)
0 %
(332)
----
Other financial results, net
7,618
7 %
(17,115)
-15 %
(24,733)
----
5,766
6 %
(19,660)
-17 %
(25,426)
----
Participation in the net income of
CASA and other associated companies
45
0 %
193
0 %
148
100 %
Income (loss) before income tax
15,800
15 %
(12,387)
-11 %
(28,187)
----
Income tax
(4,673)
-5 %
3,624
3 %
8,298
----
Income (loss) before discontinued operations
11,126
11 %
(8,763)
-8 %
(19,889)
----
Result from discontinued operations
(130)
0 %
(1)
0 %
130
99 %
Consolidated net income (loss)
10,996
11 %
(8,764)
-8 %
(19,760)
----
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
Commercial Business
Financial Business
Grupo Elektra
Commercial Business
Financial Business
Grupo Elektra
Change
At September 30, 2021
At September 30, 2022
Cash and cash equivalents
7,476
29,399
36,875
9,480
30,904
40,384
3,509
10 %
Marketable financial instruments
7,233
112,619
119,852
7,162
88,226
95,388
(24,464)
-20 %
Performing loan portfolio
-
75,574
75,574
-
83,091
83,091
7,517
10 %
Total past-due loans
-
5,057
5,057
-
4,620
4,620
(437)
-9 %
Gross loan portfolio
-
80,631
80,631
-
87,711
87,711
7,080
9 %
Allowance for credit risks
-
12,257
12,257
-
11,040
11,040
(1,217)
-10 %
Loan portfolio, net
-
68,374
68,374
-
76,671
76,671
8,297
12 %
Inventories
19,130
-
19,130
24,204
-
24,204
5,074
27 %
Other current assets
19,433
9,643
29,076
19,587
16,875
36,462
7,386
25 %
Total current assets
53,273
220,035
273,307
60,432
212,676
273,108
(199)
0 %
Financial instruments
27,501
50
27,551
27,249
32
27,281
(270)
-1 %
Performing loan portfolio
-
48,213
48,213
-
66,506
66,506
18,292
38 %
Total past-due loans
-
1,085
1,085
-
1,520
1,520
436
40 %
Gross loan portfolio
-
49,298
49,298
-
68,026
68,026
18,728
38 %
Allowance for credit risks
-
1,996
1,996
-
4,336
4,336
2,339
117 %
Loan portfolio
-
47,302
47,302
-
63,691
63,691
16,389
35 %
Other non-current assets
32,590
313
32,902
15,694
204
15,897
(17,005)
-52 %
Investment in shares
1,879
-
1,879
2,275
-
2,275
396
21 %
Property, furniture, equipment and
investment in stores, net
7,406
8,783
16,189
9,704
10,118
19,821
3,632
22 %
Intangible assets
519
6,568
7,087
542
7,574
8,116
1,029
15 %
Right of use asset
8,488
2,462
10,950
10,233
2,384
12,616
1,666
15 %
Other assets
837
7,593
8,430
1,132
2,594
3,726
(4,704)
-56 %
TOTAL ASSETS
132,492
293,106
425,598
127,260
299,270
426,531
933
0 %
Demand and term deposits
-
180,609
180,609
-
208,014
208,014
27,405
15 %
Creditors from repurchase agreements
-
43,657
43,657
-
19,040
19,040
(24,617)
-56 %
Short-term debt
14,450
102
14,553
13,323
445
13,768
(785)
-5 %
Leasing
1,412
1,104
2,516
2,042
944
2,986
470
19 %
Short-term liabilities with cost
15,863
225,471
241,334
15,365
228,442
243,807
2,473
1 %
Suppliers and other short-term liabilities
19,700
15,218
34,918
24,185
21,589
45,775
10,856
31 %
Short-term liabilities without cost
19,700
15,218
34,918
24,185
21,589
45,775
10,856
31 %
Total short-term liabilities
35,563
240,690
276,252
39,550
250,032
289,582
13,329
5 %
Long-term debt
18,055
14
18,069
25,111
11
25,122
7,053
39 %
Leasing
8,039
1,325
9,363
9,283
1,555
10,837
1,474
16 %
Long-term liabilities with cost
26,094
1,338
27,432
34,394
1,565
35,959
8,527
31 %
Long-term liabilities without cost
15,443
1,831
17,274
4,904
1,680
6,584
(10,690)
-62 %
Total long-term liabilities
41,537
3,170
44,707
39,298
3,246
42,543
(2,163)
-5 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES
77,100
243,859
320,959
78,848
253,277
332,125
11,166
3 %
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
55,392
49,246
104,639
48,413
45,993
94,406
(10,233)
-10 %
LIABILITIES + EQUITY
132,492
293,106
425,598
127,260
299,270
426,531
933
0 %
INFRASTRUCTURE
3Q21
3Q22
Change
Points of sale in Mexico
Elektra
1,146
18 %
1,173
19 %
27
2 %
Salinas y Rocha
36
1 %
33
1 %
(3)
-8 %
Banco Azteca
1,854
29 %
1,885
30 %
31
2 %
Freestanding branches
1,726
27 %
1,752
28 %
26
2 %
Total
4,762
74 %
4,843
78 %
81
2 %
Points of sale in Central America
Elektra
107
2 %
111
2 %
4
4 %
Banco Azteca
206
3 %
215
3 %
9
4 %
Freestanding branches
53
1 %
60
1 %
7
13 %
Total
366
6 %
386
6 %
20
5 %
Points of sale in North America
Purpose Financial
1,272
20 %
978
16 %
(294)
-23 %
Total
1,272
20 %
978
16 %
(294)
-23 %
TOTAL
6,400
100 %
6,207
100 %
(193)
-3 %
Floor space (m²)
1,456
100 %
1,484
100 %
28
2 %
Employees
Mexico
59,720
88 %
63,559
88 %
3,839
6 %
Central and South America
5,283
8 %
5,624
8 %
341
6 %
North America
2,980
4 %
2,707
4 %
(273)
-9 %
Total employees
67,983
100 %
71,890
100 %
3,907
6 %
