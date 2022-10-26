GRL launches Global Market Access Services to help customers deal with increasingly complex regulatory requirements

Comprehensive and customizable MAS offering streamlines the product compliance process to cut costs and increase speed-to-market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite River Labs ("GRL") , a global leader in engineering services and test automation solutions for digital connectivity and charging technologies, has launched a comprehensive suite of Market Access Services (MAS). Designed to help customers deal with increasingly complex regulatory requirements worldwide, the new customizable MAS offering promises to streamline the product compliance process and enable customers to cut costs and increase speed-to-market.

The rapid evolution of standards protocols, safety, EMC and telecom regulations in different countries makes introducing electrical and electronic products a constant challenge. Redesigning or reengineering non-compliant products can result in delays and revenue losses. GRL's MAS offering identifies the correct requirements and provides advice, expertise and assistance at each step of the compliance journey.

GRL is rolling out the new Market Access Services through its global network of 10 locations worldwide. Highlights of the line-up include:

Customized solutions: GRL customizes its MAS solutions to meet the specific needs of each customer, depending on regulatory and certification requirements, and the product development schemes applicable in target markets.

Local representation: GRL's in-country support assists customers by liaising with government agencies, test laboratories and certification bodies.

Project management: GRL acts as a bridge that enables customers to navigate the complexities of international product safety and market access. That includes providing testing and certification management services and obtaining licenses and approvals, complete with detailed instructions on labeling and shipping .

GRL's MAS specialists pinpoint applicable requirements and provide guidance on testing and certification regulations, including:

Electrical safety

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC)

Wireless

Functional safety

Cyber security

Energy efficiency

"GRL has built a global reputation as a trusted provider of test services and test solutions for digital connectivity and charging technologies with a strong leadership team and a roster of global clients," said Holger Kunz, President of Worldwide Services. "By leveraging GRL's global presence, we intend to help our customers access global markets with constantly changing, country-specific import requirements."

"In addition to our market-leading technical expertise, with our strong focus on timely, accurate and relevant data, we help our customers to gain a competitive edge when launching products in their target markets," said Kalyan Varma, Granite River Labs' Vice President of Market Access Services, Global and General Manager, GRL Services India. "Our global network also streamlines service paths, resulting in a faster time to market and reduced costs for our customers."

About Granite River Labs

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2010, Granite River Labs (GRL) is a leading provider of end-to-end testing, certification and compliance services and related proprietary instrumentation and software solutions to support development and commercialization of sophisticated connected devices. GRL helps engineers solve tough design and validation challenges. GRL was founded with a vision to provide affordable test services to help hardware developers implement digital interface technologies as they become faster, more complex, and more challenging to test. Today, GRL has worked with hundreds of companies supporting the adoption of new and emerging technologies from their worldwide test facilities and R&D centers. GRL's combination of market-leading technical expertise, broad capabilities across connectivity and charging technologies, and intense focus on quality and customer service excellence has led to rapid growth and recognition as the "go to" expert. For more information, visit www.graniteriverlabs.com .

