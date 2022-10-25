TerraZero Technologies Inc., Adapts "HELL'S GATE" Original IP into Metaverse Game for THE SANDBOX

Title Image for HELL’S GATE (CNW Group/TerraZero Technologies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

This Halloween season, as of October 21st , players can now jump into The Sandbox Metaverse world and play the game, Hell's Gate.





HELL'S GATE is adapted for the Metaverse from an original screenplay IP.





HELL'S GATE signifies the launch of TerraZero's Studio division for original game IP creation; opening up a new avenue for both new IPs and legacy media IPs.





HELL'S GATE was created in collaboration with Voxel Architects through The Sandbox's Game Maker Fund.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TerraZero Technologies Inc., in association with Voxel Architects, has created HELL'S GATE: a ready-made action-thriller/psychological horror Halloween experience based on the original Series Television Screenplay IP from Brandon F. Johnson, Ryan Kieffer, Andrew Seth Cohen and Erica Yulo.

HELL'S GATE meets the demands of action/hack and slash fans, while delivering mystery and suspense; the perfect combination for Halloween in the Metaverse.

Through 11 ticking-time-bomb quests, Players will uncover the dark and demonic secrets of a cult which has taken Lake, the daughter of the cult leader, hostage. Getting her back to reality will require investigation, quick thinking and good, old-fashioned hacking and slashing.

Aside from being the perfect complement for your Halloween-flavored Metaverse travels, Hell's Gate signifies the start of a new division for TerraZero's studio, one that will focus on game creation for both up-and-coming IP from new creators and established IP from legacy properties and media companies.

Chief Experience Officer (CXO) Brandon F. Johnson sees opportunities for new creatives and media entities to enter the Metaverse in a bold new way, "Strong content will always flourish on new platforms, and gaming experiences in Metaverse environments will be the perfect way for creatives and promising game designers to spread their wings. At the same time, established IP from everyone's favorite films and television shows, books, and more can find new life in 'always-on' gamified experiences that expand on storylines and character narratives."

Chief Metaverse Officer Ryan Kieffer believes Metaverse based IP is the way of the future, "Original made-for-Metaverse IP will become the new normal and we will soon see Metaverse content being adapted to other mediums such as television and film. Through programs like Sandbox's Game Maker Fund, new creators will continue to have opportunities to tell their stories, and we at TerraZero will continue to foster innovative minds."

HELL'S GATE went live in The Sandbox ( www.sandbox.game ) on October 21, 2022.

About TerraZero Technologies Inc.

TerraZero Technologies Inc. ("TerraZero") is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. The Company's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise- level businesses, Metaverse platforms, and web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavours together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the Metaverse ecosystem. The Company's

businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) Immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) infrastructure. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit www.terrazero.com or contact hello@terrazero.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends," "expects," or "anticipates," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results "may," "could," "should," "would," or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements," are not historical facts and are made as of the date of this news release, which includes without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates, and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the expected outcomes from the Hell's Gate game; that establishing a presence within the Metaverse will provide the Company with new users, branding, and marketing opportunities; events, courses of action, and the potential of the Company's technology and operations, among others, are all forward-looking information.

Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, market and other conditions, business, economic, and capital market conditions; the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect the Company's financial condition; the ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products; regulatory uncertainties; access to personnel, employees, and consultants; market conditions and the demand and pricing for products and services; the demand and pricing of cryptocurrencies and NFTs; security threats, including a loss/theft of TerraZero's NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and other assets; TerraZero's relationships with its customers and business partners; TerraZero's ability to successfully define, design, and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain, and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; the impact of technology changes on the products and industry; failure to develop new and innovative products; the ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the business; the ability to manage working capital; and the dependence on key personnel. As a result, TerraZero may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. In addition, such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, the ability to develop software successfully, that there will be no regulation or law that will prevent the Company from operating its business, anticipated costs, the ability to secure sufficient capital to complete its business plans, the ability to achieve goals, and the price of cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Given these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, technology failures, failure to obtain any permits required to operate the business, the impact of technology changes on the industry, the impact of COVID-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate and hire personnel, competition, security threats including stolen NFTs and cryptocurrencies from TerraZero or its customers, consumer sentiment towards TerraZero's products, services and Metaverse technology generally, failure to develop new and innovative products, litigation, increase in operating costs, increase in labor costs, decrease in the price of cryptocurrencies and NFTs, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market, or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of or statements made by third parties

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TerraZero Technologies Inc.