RMO NAMED TOP PROBATE BOUTIQUE LAW FIRM IN CALIFORNIA

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National estate dispute law firm, RMO LLP, announced today that it was recognized as a "Top Boutique" in a special feature by the Daily Journal, the foremost legal publication in California, recognizing California's leading law firms dedicated to one practice area.

"It is an honor to be recognized for our efforts in the trusts and estates legal community by the state's leading legal media outlet," said Founding Partner Scott Rahn. "This recognition is a tribute to the commitment and hard work of all of the attorneys and the professional team here at RMO in helping create solutions and peace of mind for our clients."

The feature details how RMO's lean, tactical infrastructure benefits its clients. "With 17 attorneys in nine offices across California, Florida, Texas, Kansas and Missouri, we are able to leverage our team's laser focus on probate disputes that are too complex for small firms without "big law" waste or costs." The firm is larger than many small firms specializing in the field, which Rahn explains helps them "get better results sooner for less legal spend," adding not only to clients' bottom line but their peace of mind. RMO is able to consistently provide these results by adhering to its "core values": "Lead with Empathy, Be Authentic, We Are Stronger Together, and Zealous Efficacy."

RMO is known for in-depth financial investigations and deftly handling intra-family dynamics and decades-long family friction. They have extensive experience in courts, arbitration, mediation and dispute resolution forums across California as well as in key retirement centers in the United States and through strategic partnerships in international locations. Their clients are typically embroiled in inheritance disputes, trust contests, will contests, caregiver undue influence, step-parent undue influence, sibling undue influence, estate administration irregularities, beneficiary bias, trustee misappropriation, accounting irregularities, breach of fiduciary duty, beneficiary theft, trust investigations, accusations of wrongdoing, fraudulent behavior, wrongful taking something from an estate, and breach of fiduciary duties.

RMO resolves contests, disputes and litigation related to trusts, estates and conservatorships, creating a welcome peace of mind for clients. He represents heirs, beneficiaries, trustees and executors. They utilize their experience to develop and implement strategies that swiftly and cost-effectively address the financial issues, fiduciary duties and emotional complexities underlying trust contests, estates conflicts and probate litigation. Driven by a commitment to provide relief to people grieving the loss of a loved one, RMO collaborates closely with clients. They pursue and defend claims involving incapacity, incompetence, undue influence, breach of fiduciary duty, and other similar areas of dispute. Their advice and counsel includes prevention and remediation of financial elder abuse.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective inheritance dispute services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on probate litigation involving contested trust, estate, probate, and conservatorship matters. RMO has offices serving clients with probate disputes throughout California, Florida, Texas, Kansas and Missouri. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/

View original content:

SOURCE RMO LLP