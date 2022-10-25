Numurus Secures $2 Million to Grow Its Open-Source Robotic Applications Software Business

SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Numurus LLC, a leading robotic solutions company and developer of NEPI, the first commercial open-source software solution for robotic and smart sensing applications, has secured $2 million in funding led by Tokusui Corporation of America Inc. to establish its position in the rapidly growing robotics and smart sensing markets. Combined with previous funding, this investment fortifies Numurus' first-to-market entrance with its fully-developed NEPI software suite that focuses on edge artificial intelligence (Edge AI), sensor and data abstraction, and system interfacing.

In support of its efforts, Numurus has formed a board of directors to provide continued strategic vision and executive leadership as the company enters a rapid growth phase over the next year. The board members include Numurus CEO Jason Seawall, and Ryan Mackey and Jonathan Doran representing the current investment groups. This investment also supports the expansion of Numurus' product development and professional service divisions – central to the company's commitment to delivering scalable Edge AI focused products and support to its customers. As a strong demonstration of that commitment, Numurus recently hired industry veteran Shanif Merchant, chief product officer, to oversee NEPI product evolution and accelerate Numurus' place as a leading solution provider in the 4th industrial revolution. Lastly, the new funding will assist Numurus with increased market development efforts and more global customer reach.

Numurus CEO Jason Seawall said, "Numurus intends to become a ubiquitous underlying platform for robotic and smart sensor solutions by significantly reducing the development costs and time to market for new products in this industry, overcoming a major obstacle in market scalability of such solutions. Through Tokusui Corporation's investment and support, we are well positioned to execute this vision."

Tokusui Corporation of America President Ryan Mackey said, "After seeing first-hand how Industry 4.0 technologies such as AI, IoT, and robotics were rapidly changing Tokusui's worldwide food processing businesses, Tokusui sees the broader impact these technologies will have across most industrial markets and believes that Numurus' NEPI software suite will be a major driver of transformation in these industries."

Prior to the Tokusui investment, Numurus secured funding from individual investors who had also invested in Mr. Seawall's previous company BlueView Technologies, which was acquired by Teledyne Technologies in 2012.

About Numurus

Numurus helps companies reduce the cost, time, and risk associated with bringing Edge AI and robotic applications to market with its patent pending flagship product NEPI, a Linux software distribution for Edge AI and robotic applications that accelerates the development of smart solutions. Our goal is to allow developers to focus on the end customer solution and offload low-level middleware to NEPI, reducing development times from years to months for a new solution. Numurus also provides its customers access to NEPI software support services with AI and smart sensing specialized software engineers to answer questions and resolve issues quickly. www.numurus.com / LinkedIn

About NEPI

NEPI is a patent-pending, turnkey, Linux software distribution for Edge AI and robotic applications. NEPI enables the underlying middleware with sensor drivers, abstracted data interfaces, AI management tools, remote user interfaces, communication drivers, ROS-based connectivity and more. NEPI simplifies the integration of disparate complex software into a single commercial offering that enables solution developers and integrators to bring smart products to the market faster.

