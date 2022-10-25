First NFT Books by NY Times Bestselling Author Sell Out In 45 Seconds on Book.io

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Nassise, a New York Times, USA Today, and Der Spiegel bestselling author of more than fifty books, sold 2,746 NFT books on Book.io in 45 seconds. The sale took place on Thursday, October 20th, with the feature title being The Heretic, the first book in Nassise's Templar Chronicle series. The average price per book was around $18 USD. In the first three days since the sale, the total volume on the secondary market for the title is about to surpass $20K USD, with offers for the rarest books exceeding $2K. With NFT books, the author and publisher receive royalties for each book that resells in perpetuity.

One of the 111 Collectible Covers from The Heretic (PRNewswire)

"Working with them has been a highlight of my career." - Joseph Nassise

Book.io, which recently announced investments from Ingram Content Group and BDMI, is the leading platform for NFT ebooks. "We knew this sale would be big, but this exceeded our expectations. Joseph is our first bestselling author to publish his book on our platform, and it's not hard to see the demand for digital collectibles and NFT books is going to be an enormous industry," said Joshua Stone, CEO of Book.io.

Nassise was equally positive about the partnership and sale. "In my twenty years in the publishing industry, I've never encountered a team more dedicated to the author-publisher relationship," he said. "Being able to offer truly unique digital books to readers was a delight. As Book.io continues to grow and expand, I hope to be right there beside them well into the future. Working with them has been a highlight of my career."

The changes Book.io envisions start at a fundamental level. "We believe readers should own their digital books, not just license them as they do from centralized retailers. The blockchain has unlocked the promise of the internet- that we can own and resell the digital goods that we buy," said Mr. Stone. "We're working diligently to scale up the Book.io platform so that the world's 1.1 billion digital readers can enjoy digital ownership."

Book.io is building an ebook and audiobook marketplace, mobile reading apps, and a self-service portal for publishers and authors. They are in discussions with various international publishing houses.

Media Contact: press@book.io

Book.io - The Next Chapter in the Story of Books. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Book.io, Inc.