Thrasio Welcomes Former Expedia Executive Archana Singh as Chief People Officer

Singh Brings 20 Years of International Experience Investing in People and Culture to Next-Generation Global CPG Company

WALPOLE, Mass., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrasio Holdings, Inc. ( "Thrasio" ), a next-generation leader in global consumer goods, has announced that Archana Singh will join the company as Chief People Officer, effective immediately. Singh brings more than 20 years of experience as a Human Resources leader having built high performance organizations, developed HR operating models to achieve enterprise-wide strategic objectives, and delivered global transformation initiatives.

Most recently Singh was Chief People Officer at Expedia where she worked on their pivot to a new operating model, helping to build the leadership and engineering teams that enabled the company's platform transformation. Prior to that, Singh served as the Chief Human Resources Officer at John Wiley and Sons, the renowned publishing house, and honed her expertise in HR leadership roles at technology companies including Sun Microsystems, Unisys, and AMD.

"Arch is joining us with the shared view that human resources and people operations are powerful catalysts for organizational change," said CEO Greg Greeley. "How we work together is incredibly important in setting us up for healthy growth and acceleration. I'm excited to welcome Arch to Thrasio, and I'm looking forward to partnering with her as we continue to build and develop a world-class organization to achieve our customer-focused mission."

"I was instantly drawn to the energy at Thrasio and am excited for the adventure of strengthening the foundation of this young company even further," said Singh. "I believe the customer value proposition and employee value proposition are two sides of the same coin, where our internal values are centered around how we create value for our customers. When we achieve that, our brands thrive, our customers thrive, and our culture thrives."

Thrasio has been listed on CNBC's Disruptor 50 list twice and has previously secured recognition as a Best Workplace by Fortune, Best Place to Work by Glassdoor, and Best-Led Company by Inc. Magazine.

About Thrasio

Thrasio is the next-generation consumer goods company reimagining how the world's most-loved online marketplace products become accessible to everyone. We use a deep understanding of rankings, ratings, and reviews to identify and acquire quality brands selling beloved goods. Then we apply data science, logistical expertise, marketing smarts, and more to expand product lines and help them reach customers around the globe. With every brand we grow, item listing we improve, or product we develop, our goal is to help people everywhere make the most of every moment. We estimate that 1 in 6 US homes has purchased a Thrasio product. Our portfolio includes Angry Orange pet deodorizers and stain removers , Wise Owl Outfitters camping and outdoor gear , and more than 200 other Amazon and ecommerce brands . In an internet-sized sea of choices, we ensure what gets delivered to your door delivers. Thrasio was founded in 2018 by Joshua Silberstein and Carlos Cashman. thrasio.com . How Goods Become Great™

