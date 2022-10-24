RIVA Networks and JMA Wireless Awarded Private 5G Network Contract for Air Force Research Laboratory

PRINCETON, N.J. and SYRACUSE, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced wireless network engineering specialists, RIVA Networks (RIVA)—in partnership with JMA Wireless (JMA)—has been awarded a contract to add private 5G capabilities to the legacy cellular networks at the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), Rome Research Site (RRS). RIVA's qualifications and experience, combined with JMA's private 5G solution, will deliver a next-generation network to continue the modernization of United States Department of Defense (DoD) installations.

JMA Wireless (PRNewswire)

JMA will provide a private 5G network powered by XRAN, the world's-only 100% software Radio Access Network (RAN) solution, along with technical support for AFRL in Rome, NY. This includes delivering a complete 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) network with 4G and 5G Sub-6GHz and 5G millimeter wave radios. RIVA will provide the engineering services to integrate JMA's 5G network with AFRL's existing legacy cellular networks to provide 5G mobile services.

Across the entire military, the DoD is aggressively engaging in programs to propel American 5G leadership. This mission-critical technology is compatible with any standard smartphone and paves the way for an increased use of mobile devices for federal agencies. The DoD intends to utilize the enhanced security protocols built into 5G to protect critical data, planning, and infrastructure.

According to RIVA's Program Manager Jeff Lieb, "Based on testing and lessons learned over the last few years, JMA was selected as the best manufacturer to meet USAF/AFRL's specific requirements."

"RIVA is the ideal partner as we deploy the world's most advanced private 5G network," said Rishi Bhaskar, General Manager at JMA. "As the only U.S.-based company that designs, codes and manufactures our 5G products right here at home, we are proud to be part of the all-American team helping to restore the wireless-industry leadership our nation has lacked for so long."

About RIVA Networks

RIVA Networks Inc. is a small business, engaged in the design and development of wireless security hardware and software. Their rapid product development domain experience includes all levels of hardware design, prototyping, testing and comprehensive software development engineering.

For more than 20 years RIVA has provided products and engineering services to the DoD, the IC and law enforcement; with more than 200 deployable and test lab cellular systems sold to the USG. As the leader in secure wireless technology, RIVA Networks is uniquely capable of addressing the complex and dynamic Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) requirements of defense transformation.

www.RIVA-Networks.com

About JMA Wireless

Founded in 2012, JMA is restoring U.S. leadership in wireless technology at a critical time in the transition to 5G. Based in Syracuse, New York, JMA makes the world's most advanced and only all-software-based 5G platform, which it designs, codes, and manufactures in the United States. JMA's cutting-edge technology—most notably a revolutionary software solution called XRAN—is ushering in a new era of innovation and connectivity for businesses, workers, and ultimately consumers. For more information, visit www.jmawireless.com .

