Oracle Cerner clients can benefit from Validic's integrated digital health and remote care platform to help enhance patient care

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Validic Inc., a market-leading digital health and remote care company, and Oracle Cerner (NYSE: ORCL) announce their expanded collaboration to bring Validic's integrated digital health and remote care platform to Oracle Cerner clients.

Validic teams with Oracle Cerner to deliver integrated remote patient monitoring to hospitals and health systems

The relationship will help clients implement remote monitoring programs directly within their Oracle Cerner electronic health record (EHR)to better manage population-wide chronic conditions . Validic's digital health and remote care infrastructure captures and transforms personal data from one of healthcare's largest ecosystems of personal health devices into insights that can help improve clinical care decisions and delivery. It is embedded into the clinical workflow, supports chronic condition management, and provides remote monitoring without additional clinical staff resources.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with Oracle Cerner," said Validic CEO Drew Schiller. "The most successful healthcare organizations know that remote data and alerts will only achieve full scale adoption with true clinical workflow integration. Because we've made personal health data a first-class citizen of the EHR, the right data is delivered to care teams when they need it within their existing workflow."

Validic takes a platform-first approach to remote monitoring and chronic condition management. Clinicians and care teams can leverage streamlined workflows and access to comprehensive patient and personal health data in one place, rather than just data interfacing or visual integration. Care teams can configure the application to fit their needs and create customized rules to support their standards of care. Seamless enrollment, triage, and review can help save time and drive rapid clinical adoption.

About Validic

Founded in 2010, Validic Inc. is a digital health and remote care company devoted to our mission of improving the quality of human life by making personal data actionable. We built the world's largest health IoT platform to transform personal data into insights and actions that improve healthcare delivery, strengthen relationships and empower people to play an active role in their health and well-being.

Leading healthcare providers, health plans and health IT companies, such as Kaiser Permanente, Mass General Brigham, Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic and CVS Health, use our solutions to deliver high-touch and personalized chronic condition management, remote care and support for healthy living. With a platform intentionally built to support a broad digital health strategy and scale across populations and conditions, Validic supports the largest RPM program in the country at Kaiser Permanente, with more than 250,000 enrolled patients since its inception and 6,000 referring providers. Our digital health platform has more than 5 million active users and 530+ supported devices.

Validic was named Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution by MedTech Breakthrough and North American RPM Company of the Year by Frost and Sullivan. Validic is HIPAA-compliant, HITRUST CSF Certified®, and ISO-27001 certified for Information Security Management. Visit Validic.com and follow @Validic on Twitter and LinkedIN to learn more.

