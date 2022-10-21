AZZ Inc. to Present at the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference on November 9, 2022

Investor Presentation to be held at 2:55 p.m. Central Time

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), the largest independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions, announced today that Tom Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer and Philip Schlom, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference at 2:55 p.m. CT on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The conference is being held in The Ritz-Carlton in Chicago, IL.

Baird presents its 52nd annual Industrial Conference to be held Tuesday, November 8, 2022 through Thursday, November 10, 2022. This conference will provide a unique opportunity to connect with senior executives from over 250 leading public and private corporations representing moderate- to large-capitalization companies. Represented sectors will include Advanced Industrial Equipment, Aerospace & Defense, Airlines, Building Products & General Industrial, Chemicals, Energy Technology & Resource Management, Global Auto & Truck Markets, Industrial Distribution & Services, Industrial Services, Machinery & Diversified Manufacturing, Metals & Mining, Packaging & Coatings, Process Controls and Transportation & Logistics. Baird conferences are by invitation only; reach out to your Baird Representative for additional details.

Management will conduct one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact your Baird conference representative. Conversely, you may also call or email Lytham Partners at 602-889-9700, or azz@lythampartners.com .

AZZ Inc. is the largest independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. Collectively, our business segments provide sustainable, unmatched metal coating solutions that enhance the longevity and appearance of buildings, products and infrastructure that are essential to everyday life.

David Nark, Vice President of Marketing and Communications and Investor Relations

AZZ Inc.

(817) 810-0095

www.azz.com

Joe Dorame, Managing Partner

Lytham Partners

(602) 889-9700

www.lythampartners.com

