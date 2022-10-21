2022 FUTEX offers a glimpse into innovative technology applications

Lineup includes a VR solution where eyeballs movements send commands to the interface

TAIPEI, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At 2022 Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE) FutureTech, an event meant to offer international perspectives and connect Taiwan with the international market, manufacturers and organizations from around the world are displaying products and technologies at the two large exhibition zones within the Future Tech Pavilion. The first Tech Innovation Excellence (TIE) Awards special exhibition area is designed to attract creative and forward-looking developers from around the world to Taiwan while strengthening international exchanges and collaborations in the realm of innovative applications and technologies.

Unlike other innovation awards, the TIE Award, which welcomes entries from semiconductor companies worldwide, focuses more on the innovation and local connection of technology applications, and encourages award-winning global teams to set up facilities in Taiwan and collaborate with local businesses with the goal of facilitating international technology exchanges.

The TIE Award covers semiconductor technologies in the domains of artificial intelligence (AI), artificial intelligence of things (AIoT), sensor communication/satellites, smart manufacturing, self-driving cars and renewable energies. The top 10 semiconductor companies and organizations in Taiwan have been invited to come together as a jury and select the best from 119 entries submitted by participants from 25 countries and regions worldwide. The selected entries, of which some 50 per cent were submitted by teams from outside the region, are being showcased at the Future Tech Pavilion and are expected to help pave the road to the creation and development of next-generation innovative semiconductor products and technologies.

A creative team from Taiwan has developed an AR/VR frame that responds to commands based on the movements of the user's eyes

Taiwan-based Ganzin Technology addresses the challenge that eye tracking technology cannot be easily applied to smart wearable devices. Given the present scenario where almost all eye trackers available in the market are expensive, guzzle energy and are large in size, the team has developed a miniature eye-tracking module that can be integrated into the AR/VR frame, allowing the wearable device to take commands and react based on the movements of the wearer's yes, in effect, serving as the medium of the human-machine interface. The technology garnered first prize at the TIE Awards, beating out some 100 submissions by virtue of its wide application in eye trackers and its great potential for commercialization.

By using 3D nano-chip V-bus integration technology, German developer NanoWired GmbH creates permanent and strong connections with superior conductivity inside electronic components, including semiconductors at room temperature. The technology is likely to quickly find application in the electronics sector and become one of the technologies that enhances the yield rate and reduce costs.

Seventeen leading international manufacturers, including Qualcomm from the U.S., Chain Reaction Ltd. from Israel, and Bossard from Switzerland, have booths in the international exhibition zone. The zone is subdivided into sections for Precision Health, Sustainable Green Energy and Advanced Materials, AIoT and Intelligent Applications, as well as Electronics and Optoelectronics. Of note, US-based business accelerator MuckerLab led a delegartion of six innovative manufacturers who are showcasing world-leading technologies.

Highlights at the event include a VR headset that can be used to have a consultation with a doctor virtually and a mirror that tell you whether your workout moves are correct

With the aging of the world's population, the proportion represented by Taiwan's elderly is also rising rapidly. Furthermore, the Covid-19 pandemic has raised awareness about health. As a result, the technology-based precision health portfolio has been expanded from treatment to daily prevention and digital management of personal health.

Within the Precision Health and Sports Technology sections, 2022 FUTEX has delivered an immersive future technology experience to both visitors and the public. The highlight of the Precision Health section is the integration of two basic technologies, the VR interactive application system and image AI recognition: visitors, by donning MR glasses, can see the vascular model of the liver prosthesis and the CT image files of patients in mixed reality.

In the Sports Technology section designed to deliver a digital and personalized future sports experience to the public, exhibits include the Intelligent Fitness Mirror, a personalized, high-precision fitness device that effectively boosts sports performance by accurately correcting workout moves in real time through the combination of image recognition and physical interaction; and the Bionic Self-powered Bicycle System that offers uniqueness and application potential by way of independent power generation or pressure sensor modules.

With the hosting of the event, Taiwan expects to further deepen its efforts in scientific research in 2023

2022 FUTEX, held in a hybrid online and offline format and an expanded physical exhibition area, has given visitors worldwide an opportunity to witness Taiwan's achievements in scientific research. The physical exhibition ended while the follow-up team is still providing a business matching service and will continue to furnish viewing and matching services 24/7 for one year based on information being collected during the online exhibition.

The 2022 FUTEX online: https://pse.is/4hr28j

Contact: Shine Chiu, shine@fusionmedium.com

View original content:

SOURCE Fusionmedium