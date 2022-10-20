Rightway and HBG Expand Partnership to Increase Health Coverage and Care Navigation Access

Rightway's care navigation solution will be available to anyone who purchases health benefits through the HealthEE by HBG stores.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rightway , the healthcare company reinventing care navigation and pharmacy benefits, today announced an expansion to its strategic partnership with Healthy Business Group (HBG) . This partnership combines the health plans available on the HealthEE by HBG store with Rightway to give everyone access to comprehensive benefits coverage and an effective, modern care navigation solution.

Rightway Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rightway) (PRNewswire)

HBG is a workforce health solutions company that assists small to midsize companies in enhancing their offerings for full and part-time employees. Over the last year, HBG has grown their platform to include HealthEE, an online store that makes benefits accessible to association and union members, part-time and gig workers, freelancers, and more. These individuals can purchase many different coverage options, all in one location, directly from the HealthEE by HBG store.

By teaming up with brokers, associations, and employers, HBG and Rightway can solve one of the biggest challenges that part-time and hourly workers face, which is finding and navigating their health benefits. The HealthEE by HBG store makes it easy for these individuals to purchase affordable benefits traditionally offered by organizations. When members buy a health plan through the HealthEE by HBG store, they will also receive access to Rightway.

Rightway is a clinician-driven care navigation solution that improves healthcare outcomes by pairing members with a live, personalized health guide who can help them find affordable, high-quality care. Having access to a care navigation solution is an especially important benefit for members that have nowhere to turn for healthcare support due to a lack of medical coverage through their employer. Rightway's goal is to democratize concierge navigation and give healthcare support to individuals who previously didn't have access to one-to-one clinical experts.

"When people get benefits outside of their employers, they're even more confused about how to seek the best care," said Christian Stearns, Managing Director of Innovation and Growth, HealthEE by HBG. "Rightway health guides will become a lifeline to members who buy benefits through our store. Guiding them to highly rated providers and facilities, informing on what they can expect to pay for the services, and more. This partnership will improve health literacy and equity for people that haven't traditionally been eligible for benefits in today's healthcare ecosystem."

"Through an expanded partnership with HBG on their benefits store, we're able to tap into an important and growing market of part-time workers in need of health insurance," described Kara Kubarych, VP of Partnerships, Rightway. "Medical coverage is just the first step for this population. By offering Rightway in tandem with HealthEE by HBG plans, individuals are better equipped to navigate the healthcare system to get the most value from their coverage, leading to better health outcomes overall."

By embedding Rightway in HBG's medical coverage choices, employees can receive the best health benefits and support to get the care they need–displaying the partnership's commitment to making healthcare more attainable for everyone, everywhere.

For more information on the Rightway and HBG, please email partnerships@rightwayhealthcare.com or info@hbgnow.com .

About Rightway

Rightway is the leader in driving healthcare value for everyone, everywhere. Its care navigation and new-to-the-world PBM platforms guide members to the highest quality care and medication, leading to better care and happier people at a lower cost. Using the mobile app, employees connect with live clinical guides who assist them with all their healthcare needs - from finding a great doctor and understanding their medication, to support on billing issues and benefits education. Companies choose Rightway for its smart clinical navigation, best-in-class technology, and lightest implementation lift, all resulting in higher ROI for clients and happier, healthier employees. For more information, please visit www.rightwayhealthcare.com .

About HealthEE by HBG

HealthEE by HBG develops customized benefits stores tailored for an organization's members or employees. The stores are closely aligned with the expectations of today's online consumers regarding ease of navigation, expanded choice of options, competitiveness, and positive consumer experience. In today's current benefits landscape the part-time worker, gig worker, freelancer, independent contractor, and individual are often ignored or neglected. HBG has created a place where everyone, regardless of their employment status, can purchase multiple coverage options in one place - truly bringing health to everyone, everywhere. For more information on HealthEE by HBG visit www.hbgnow.com/solutionsforall .

Rightway Contact

Rita Lebedeva

press@rightwayhealthcare.com

HealthEE by HBG Contact

Kylie Morrissey

k.morrissey@hbgnow.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rightway