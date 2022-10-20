Nomination Committee appointed for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Immunovia AB (Publ)

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the instructions for the Nomination Committee of Immunovia AB (Publ) that were adopted at the Annual General Meeting on April 7, 2022, the Nomination Committee shall consist of four members.

The Nomination Committee, which is to be appointed for the period until a new Nomination Committee is appointed, shall consist of four members, of which three will be appointed by the Company's three largest shareholders in terms of voting, and the fourth shall be the Chairman of the Board. In the event that the Chairman of the Board is one of the three largest shareholders, he shall, in his/her capacity as shareholder, make his seat available and the next shareholder shall be offered the right to appoint a member to the Nomination Committee.

The Chairman of the Board shall, as soon as reasonably practicable after the end of the third quarter, contact the three largest shareholders registered in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB at this time in an appropriate manner and request them to, within a reasonable time, may not exceed 30 days, in writing to the Nomination Committee name the person the shareholder wishes to appoint as a member of the Nomination Committee.

If one of the three largest shareholders do not wish to exercise his right to appoint a member of the Nomination Committee, the next shareholder shall in turn be offered the right to appoint a member of the Nomination Committee. In the event that several shareholders waive their right to appoint members of the Nomination Committee, the Chairman of the Board shall not have to contact more than eight shareholders, unless it is necessary to convene a Nomination Committee consisting of at least three members.

Unless otherwise agreed between the members, the member appointed by the largest shareholder in terms of number of votes shall be appointed chairman of the nomination committee. The Chairman of the Board or another Board member shall never be the Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

Based on the above, the Nomination Committee for the 2023 Annual General Meeting has been determined to consist of the following persons who together represent 13.46 percent of the number of shares and votes in the company as of September 30, 2022:

Ranny Davidoff, representing Ranny Davidoff

Carl Borrebaeck, Chairman of the Board

Peter Lindvall representing Mikael Löfman; and

Mats Leifland, representing Mats Ohlin

The Nomination Committee's proposal will be presented in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting 2023 and at the company's website, www.immunovia.com.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee are welcome to contact the Nomination Committee at the company's address. In order for the Nomination Committee to be able to consider a proposal, the proposal must have been received in good time before the Annual General Meeting, but no later than January 31, 2023.

For more information, please contact:

Philipp Mathieu

CEO and President

philipp.mathieu@immunovia.com



Karin Almqvist Liwendahl

Chief Financial Officer

karin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 am CET on October 20, 2022.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available for early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit https://immunovia.com/

