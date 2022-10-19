Trick or Treat: Orkin Dares You to Eat Pests this Halloween

Leading pest control company reveals creepy lineup of sweet treats for the spooky season

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orkin is challenging the public to face their fears this fall by offering a tasty and ghoulish treat just in time for Halloween – Pest Infested Pops. Putting a spooky spin on the popular lollipop candy, the pest control company is also drawing awareness about the importance of pest control during the colder months.

The limited-edition Pest Infested Pops come in three skin-crawling flavors: Screamin' Scorpion, Creepy Cricket or Atrocious Ant. Starting today, those interested can fill out a form at orkin.com/pestpops to get their own free Pest Infested Pops. Additionally, Orkin Pros throughout Georgia, Orkin's home base, will be sporadically gifting customers with these pops upon completion of services.

"Our Pest Infested Pops are a light-hearted way to remind consumers they shouldn't allow pests to ruin their fall season," says Lia Vaughn, Marketing Director, Orkin. "While squirmy, these pops are nothing compared to a pest infestation that could occur this season if you are not mindful of fall pest pressures."

With October marking the first full month of fall, it's important to be aware of top pests to watch out for as the temperatures continue to decline.

"Pest proofing your home now can help prevent intruders from settling in for the winter," says Ben Hottel, Orkin entomologist. "Our homes are perfect nesting places for pests, so it is important that we take the time to stop them from entering."

Here is a list of the most popular unwanted trick or treaters and tips on how to protect homes from them:

Rodents

Each fall, mice and other rodents invade an estimated 21 million homes in the United States. They typically enter homes between October and February looking for food, water and shelter from the cold.

To prevent a rodent infestation:

Check attics and crawl spaces that may not frequently see activity to make sure rodents aren't playing hide-and-seek in there behind your back.

Mice can enter through openings the size of a dime and rats can enter through openings the size of a quarter, so seal openings with weather-resistant sealant reinforced with steel wool.

Clean the interior and vacuum regularly.

Cockroaches

Cockroaches head into homes, seeking warmth and shelter. Once indoors, they will search for food and can possibly spread harmful bacteria.

To prevent cockroach infestation:

Check weatherstripping on doors and windows, and if it is not creating a good seal – replace. Not only will this help keep cockroaches out, but it will also help keep your heat (and air conditioning!) working as efficiently as possible with no heated or cooled air leaking out those tiny cracks.

Store food in tightly sealed containers and keep cupboards dry.

Fix leaky faucets and cracks in plumbing and seal up any openings around pipe and utility penetrations inside or outside the house.

Ants

These insects are attracted to areas such as the sink, counter tops and underneath kitchen appliances. Ants are a difficult pest to deal with since they live in large populations. Many times, these pests go unnoticed by homeowners.

To prevent an ant infestation:

Avoid leaving pumpkins out for more than two weeks. If you see a pumpkin start to slump, it is time to throw it out as ants will be ready to attack.

Seal window frames and door frames to prevent ant entry.

Clean the gutters of fall leaves, as ants can nest in clogged gutters.

Spiders

In the U.S., the two most common venomous spiders are the brown recluse and the black widow. Spiders feed on insects and live near their food source, so if you see them, this may indicate a larger pest problem.

To prevent a spider infestation:

Prevent the insects they are feeding on, per the tips above.

Clean up food debris and seal up openings in walls.

Remove clutter in the house and regularly clean up spider webs

About Orkin, LLC

Founded in 1901, Atlanta-based Orkin is an industry leader in essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects. Orkin has 358 owned and operated branch offices and 47 franchises in the U.S. The company also has international franchises and subsidiaries in Canada, Europe, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, and Mexico. For more than 120 years, Orkin has been committed to protecting public health by helping prevent and control pests as well as educating consumers on the potential health risks posed by these pests. As such, Orkin Pros always put the customer first and approach every opportunity with the utmost professionalism and the knowledge and skillset to solve any pest problem. Since 2020, Orkin has partnered with the American Red Cross® to inform the public about the health threats of mosquitoes while boosting our country's blood supply through monetary contributions and blood donations. Orkin is committed to hiring the world's best to help protect the places where we live, work and play. Learn more about careers at Orkin here . Visit Orkin.com for additional information. Orkin is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL). Follow us on Facebook , Instagram, and LinkedIn .

