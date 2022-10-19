Trend Micro Forms US Federal Excellence Committee with Actively Serving Government Leaders

Six critical US federal agencies confirmed and pushing the company's public sector strategy

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today launched a first-of-its-kind federal committee staffed by six current U.S. government executive leaders, as opposed to former officials who have moved on from government work. This collaboration will guide Trend Micro's growth strategy with the goal of a 15% increase in the company's footprint among federal agencies.

The committee, staffed by current federal execs, will guide growth strategy and raise the bar for security nationwide.

Trend Micro's US Federal Excellence Committee members represent agencies that oversee critical infrastructure, energy, finance, and transportation, collectively managing and protecting the nation's most critical assets, with wide impact on every U.S. citizen.

Kevin Simzer, chief operating officer at Trend Micro, said: "The best way to raise the bar of security for the whole country is to work together with leaders of the public sector. The members of this committee share our passion for making the digital world safer. We are committed to positively impacting society by sharing breaking threat insights and deploying protection over data critical to the nation and our citizens."

Federal agencies face growing challenges and unique risks that no one understands better than acting security executives. Working together, Trend Micro and the committee members will add to the agencies' security posture and collaborate with global government agencies to improve cybersecurity intelligence sharing and visibility around the world.

Committee members are committed to collaborate with Trend Micro based on the company's global threat intelligence, which serves as the backbone of the company's comprehensive cybersecurity platform.

Public-private partnerships are key to raising the bar of security for every individual and organization in the U.S. This committee builds on two decades of Trend Micro partnerships within the public sector globally, supporting law enforcement agencies, training investigators, and advising on security strategy for governments around the world.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated