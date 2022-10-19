Cognata and Xylon group to present a cost-effective, real-time HIL photorealistic solution to accelerate 1.3B USD ADAS & AV HIL market

REHOVOT, Israel, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognata Ltd announces today the launch of a new collaboration with Xylon , to provide a comprehensive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles (AV) Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) solution.

The all-in-one logiRECORDER Automotive HIL Video Logger by Xylon will use Cognata’s real-time photorealistic simulation platform to provide a cost-effective solution for ADAS and AV validation and verification tests (PRNewswire)

The all-in-one logiRECORDER Automotive HIL Video Logger by Xylon will use Cognata's real-time photorealistic simulation platform to provide a cost-effective solution for ADAS and AV validation and verification tests.

Cognata provides its real-time photorealistic sensor simulation HIL - hardware-in-the-loop platform. The platform offers 3D digital twin environments with real-life traffic agents as moving, interactive objects. The simulation connects directly to Xylon's logiRECORDER, removing the hassle of complex hardware boxes and improving the signal quality compared to past generations.

Xylon's logiRECORDER improves and accelerates the design and testing of cutting-edge Autonomous Driving (AD) and ADAS Systems with an all-in-one automotive data logger for raw multi-channel video and network data recording, data analysis, and playback of the logged data in HIL simulations.

In the HIL operation mode, the logiRECORDER enables real-time conversions of synthetic data from multiple and heterogenous vehicle sensors modeled within Cognata's simulation platform, including video cameras, LIDARs, RADARs, Thermal cameras, and more, into physical automotive sensory inputs to hardware Electronic Control Units (ECUs). In closed-loop HIL, physical ECU outputs can be converted into simulation inputs that interactively influence the simulated scenarios.

"We bring our cutting-edge simulation platform to the hardware validation space introducing new capabilities to OEMs/T1s for testing their final hardware designs in a fast iteration and new level of quality", says Danny Atsmon, Cognata's CEO & Founder.

"Our compact and highly configurable hardware platform quickly adjusts to emerging high-bandwidth vehicle sensors. In synergy with Cognata's simulation platform, enables flexible and truly immersive HIL, with system performance typically expected at a much higher price point", says Davor Kovacec, Xylon's CEO and Founder.

Technologies such as advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous driving, and collision avoidance systems are being adopted in automobiles to improve safety and ride comfort. HIL testing is done for ECUs, algorithms, and software used in autonomous technology. Camera, RADAR, LiDAR, and other sensors are also tested to validate the sensor data using hardware in the loop test benches. The hardware in the loop market is projected to grow from USD 817 million in 2022 to USD 1,291 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.6%.

The major factors driving the growth of the market include technological advancements in electric and autonomous vehicles, faster product development with early stages of testing using hardware in the loop, and growing demand in developing countries. *

About Cognata

Cognata provides cutting-edge autonomous driving technologies with its end-to-end solutions for autonomous platforms. Other than an advanced engine creating a photorealistic simulation platform, Cognata offers the know-how of the market offerings, product integration, and a comprehensive V&V walkthrough, end-to-end. Working with some of the largest autonomous vehicle makers tier 1's in the world, Cognata accelerates the autonomous and ADAS engineering capabilities, and brings the unique power and expertise of artificial intelligence and computer vision, taking off years of the development process.

For further information, visit https://www.cognata.com

About Xylon

Xylon is a high-tech electronics company focused on the design and customization of flexible automotive data logging solutions, intellectual property, and design services based on programmable FPGA and SoC devices. The company was founded in 1995 and has since then become an expert on native automotive interfaces, simulation environments, direct HIL injections using synthetic and real data, etc.

For further information, visit https://xylon-lab.com/

Contact: Shay Rootman

shay@cognata.com

www.cognata.com



Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1924084/logiRECORDER.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cognata