NTT Com and DENSO to Collaborate to Provide Security Operation Center for Vehicles

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. , Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT group, and DENSO CORPORATION (DENSO), the global manufacturer of mobility components offering advanced mobility technologies, systems and products, announced today that it will collaboratively develop the Security Operation Center for Vehicles (VSOC1) to respond to the threat of increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks against vehicles.

Culminating from past efforts2, this collaboration combines the strengths of NTT Com and DENSO to establish and develop the technologies that comprise the VSOC(vehicle SOC) service and its operation systems. NTT Com provides its technological capabilities related to managed IT security, including networking, cloud computing, and ICT SOC, while DENSO leverages its unique technologies related to information security, communications, and data analysis, which it has cultivated in the areas of in-vehicle systems, vehicle cybersecurity, and connected car development. The two companies, both of which have extensive expertise in the IT and mobility fields, will work together to provide robust VSOC services that can accurately respond to evolving vehicle-related cyber-attacks.

The collaboration aims to provide key services that enable prompt incident response at car manufacturers and mobility providers. Services to be provided include:

Vehicle monitoring and cyber-attack detection by automating the acquisition of log output from communications, connected servers, and security devices installed within vehicles

Detection of cyber-attack trends along with the details of actual attacks against vehicles on an individual or fleet-wide basis

Analysis of cyber-attacks and threats by expert security analysts, reporting of results and forensic information that facilitates recovery and response efforts, and real-time visualization and alerting for customers through a client portal site

Reliable and highly-available vehicle security monitoring on a global scale, built atop of NTT Com's proven infrastructure and operational experience

As the number of vehicles facing threats from sophisticated cyber-attacks continues to grow, it is necessary to monitor connected cars, detect and analyze attacks at an early stage, and take appropriate measures. Through this collaboration, the two companies aim to provide VSOC services and accelerate their development to contribute to the realization of a safe and secure mobility society.



NTT Com and DENSO began developing technology to detect and analyze vehicle cyber-attacks in 2017. Since 2020, the technology was further refined by simulating attack scenarios against vehicles and measuring responses to various events, including the detection of attacks and the analysis of the scope of impact using an experimental VSOC.

1 VSOC is an abbreviation for Security Operation Center for Vehicles. It refers to an organization that specializes in detecting and analyzing cyber-attacks on vehicles and developing countermeasures against them.

2 DENSO and NTT Communications Starts Validating Jointly Developed Vehicle Security Operation Center Technology to Realize Resilient Security Solutions for Connected Cars (published in December 2019)

About DENSO

DENSO is a $45.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 198 facilities to produce electrification system, powertrain system, thermal system, mobility electronics, & advanced devices, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 167,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/ .

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, DENSO in North America generated $9.5 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation, and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com . For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/

About NTT Communications

NTT Communications solves global technology challenges by helping enterprises utilize managed IT-infrastructure solutions to overcome complexity and risk in their ICT environments. These solutions are backed by our worldwide infrastructure, including industry-leading, global tier-1 public and private networks reaching over 190 countries/regions, and more than 500,000m2 of the world's most advanced data center facilities. Now as the core provider of the DOCOMO group's enterprise-business services and solutions, we create value through global-scale support for structural changes in industry and society, new workstyles, and digital transformation in communities. Together with NTT Ltd., NTT Data, and NTT DOCOMO, we are the NTT Group.

