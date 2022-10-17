GOAT Group to Acquire Grailed

Combined business of over 50 million members to accelerate GOAT Group's rapidly growing apparel and accessories categories

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOAT Group, the global platform for the past, present and future, has reached an agreement to acquire Grailed, the community-driven marketplace for men's luxury, streetwear and vintage fashion, in a cash and stock deal. The acquisition follows GOAT Group's investment in Grailed in September 2021, and will bring together a combined global community of over 50 million members across 170 countries.

"Grailed is a leader in the men's fashion resale market with a strong community of style enthusiasts," said Eddy Lu, Co-Founder and CEO of GOAT Group. "We have always admired what they created for the fashion industry, and we will continue to build upon their strengths and position as a leader in the space. Together, we'll advance our collective mission to bring the greatest products together from the past, present and future, while also delivering innovative and memorable experiences to our community around the world."

Since launching its apparel and accessories offering in 2019, GOAT Group has experienced significant growth in these categories, with order volume more than doubling in the last 12 months. The acquisition of Grailed will further accelerate growth in these segments for the two companies, providing a deeper catalog of products and an expanded global community of enthusiasts.

"With its uncompromising brand identity, GOAT Group is the perfect complement to Grailed's cutting-edge community of fashion enthusiasts," said Arun Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Grailed. "GOAT Group stands out in the industry as the right partner to help make fashion more accessible to the global style community."

The transaction is subject to appropriate regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The deal is expected to close within approximately 45 days and, until that time, the two companies will continue to operate independently.

ABOUT GOAT GROUP

GOAT Group represents the leading platforms for authentic sneakers, apparel and accessories. Operating three distinct brands – GOAT , Flight Club and alias – GOAT Group has a global community of over 40M members across 170 countries. Through its unique positioning between the primary and resale markets, the company offers styles across various time periods on its digital platforms and in its retail locations.

ABOUT GRAILED

Founded in 2013, Grailed is the leading community-driven marketplace for rare luxury, streetwear and vintage fashion. The marketplace was built for enthusiasts, by enthusiasts, and features products from brands including Supreme, Raf Simons, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Prada and more. With a highly curated selection of resale pieces including inventory exclusive to the platform, Grailed makes fashion accessible.

