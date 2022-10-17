Genomma Lab Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call and Webcast

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LABB) ("Genomma Lab" or "the Company"), today announced that it will report its Third Quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 after the Mexican Market (BMV) close. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on October 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. ET to discuss its quarterly financial results.

Presenters

Mr. Jorge Luis Brake, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Antonio Zamora, Chief Financial Officer

Date

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Time

11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CST (Mexico City Time)

Webcast

To register, please click here

About Genomma Lab Internacional

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Mexico with an increasing international presence. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. Genomma Lab relies on the combination of a successful new product development process, a consumer-oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low-cost, highly flexible operating model.

Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LABB" (Bloomberg: LABB:MM).

Contact:

Investor Relations

T. +52 (55) 5081 0000

investor.relations@genommalab.com

View original content:

SOURCE Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V.