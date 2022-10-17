Cattle Dog Digital, RevOps Practitioners Chosen for Newchip's Seed-Stage Global Accelerator Program

Cattle Dog Digital, Australia's leading RevOps consulting and implementation firm among top applicants selected for Newchip's exclusive accelerator

SYDNEY, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cattle Dog Digital, a growing full-funnel RevOps consulting and implementation company that helps global leaders and innovative startups stand-up their tech-stack across sales, marketing and finance - fast, was accepted into Newchip's renowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools seed-stage founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 1,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9 billion.

"Newchip evaluates a vast and diverse number of seed-stage companies from around the globe, selecting only a small percentage to be part of our Seed Accelerator program," says Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President of Product at Newchip. "This careful vetting process of both the business model and founder makes us an ideal partner for venture capital investors and other key stakeholders in early-stage startup financings who are looking for promising startups that are beginning to generate traction and revenue. RevOps practitioner companies like Cattle Dog Digital can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for Cattle Dog Digital and believe they will be well positioned to take advantage of our fast-expanding global ecosystem at Newchip."

Cattle Dog Digital was established in 2015 to disrupt the services implementation and consulting industry. By creating a company founded on the value of being a customer's loyal companion through their technology journey, Cattle Dog Digital hopes to change the way the customers look at digital transformation and RevOps (Revenue Operations) to ultimately realise their potential.

Since launching, the Cattle Dog Digital team has:

Won FinancialForce's APAC Partner of The Year 2021 Award

Grown revenue 120% YOY

Secured partnerships with key RevTech companies; Salesforce, FinancialForce

Been awarded the 2021 Australian Growth Company Awards, "One To Watch" category of Women in Leadership

Implemented RevOps for enterprises; Bayer, Fuji Xerox, CSG, JB Hi-Fi

Tony J Hughes Launched the RevOps Academy with Sales IQ and best-selling author,

"Being part of the Newchip Accelerator, we are looking forward to accelerating the growth of our services and RevOps product suite and learning from the best in the business as we expand operations to North America and globally," says Sarah Harkness , Co-founder and CRO at Cattle Dog Digital. "This presents a way for us to raise capital, partner with the cohort and support the global 'RevOps Revolution' taking place today. With Gartner research telling us that 75% of all companies will have adopted a RevOps operating model by 2025, we see the Newchip Accelerator as a way to amplify that message and make sure we're ahead of that adoption."

About Cattle Dog Digital

Cattle Dog Digital provides full-stack RevOps implementation services, specializing in Salesforce and FinancialForce for clients, large and small. Always focused on delivering successful outcomes, the team adheres to best of breed governance practices with all teams fully aligned, using Agile delivery. The company uniquely provides expertise across all business functions including sales, marketing, services and finance which benefits clients with the most efficient, 360 degree end-to-end view of their business under a RevOps model. Practice teams are fully certified across Salesforce CRM, Marketing Cloud, Pardot, Hubspot, FinancialForce, and more. For updates, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . To learn more, please visit https://cattledogdigital.io Please contact: hello@cattledogdigital.com or call (+61) 0408 819 933

