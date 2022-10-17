Autel Robotics Reaches MediaMarkt's 75 Stores to Create Offline Shopping Experience in European Market

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel Robotics, a leading developer of drones and aerial photography devices, now has its products available in MediaMarkt's 75 brick-and-mortar stores, across the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, marking a key milestone for the company to expand its European expansion.

The company is actively developing a new portfolio of market development strategies for the European region, integrating offline experiences and online sales so that consumers can enjoy more unique opportunities to experience Autel products.

The presence of Autel products at MediaMarkt locations in Europe provides local consumers with a solid offline channel for purchasing the company's drones and imagery devices. Autel recommends the following MediaMarkt locations:

MediaMarkt Amsterdam Arena (Johan Cruijff Boulevard 123-125, 1101 DM Amsterdam)

MediaMarkt Braine l'Alleud (Chau. de Charleroi 18, 1420 Braine-l'Alleud, Belgium )

From November 7th to December 2nd, Autel's industry-grade Dragonfish Pro will be placed in MediaMarkt Amsterdam Arena and Dragonfish Lite will be placed in MediaMarkt Braine l'Alleud. The Dragonfish series will demonstrate to customers the professionalism of Autel's industry-grade products and advanced drone R&D technology, allowing customers to acknowledge the unique features of these relatively tilt-rotor UAVs, including vertical take-off and landing.

The company aims to glean deep insights from the changing needs of consumers based on the performance of products on sales at these locations in Europe. Autel will gain a more robust understanding of the purchasing intention among customers and bring them a better offline experience, both during purchase and after-sales. The company's growing offline presence in the region will also make it more convenient to collect feedback on user needs and build connections with them.

"Our expansion in product exposure to MediaMarkt's 75 offline stores, as well as Autel Brand Day that is already in process, demonstrate Autel's commitment to the European market. We will continue to actively expand channels in the market going forward and hope to engage more distributors and agents to collaborate on developing our local user base," Autel Robotics' marketing manager stated.

Brick-and-mortar locations in the market are mainly selling the EVO Nano+ at present, with in-store demonstrations available for potential customers. After won international recognitions for the build quality and unique design, EVO Nano+ recently also completed an extreme challenge. Autel delivered the mini-drone to Iceland to take aerial photos of the Fagradalsfjall volcano, which had been previously dormant for more than 6,000 years. Weighing a mere 249 grams, the EVO Nano+ faced the gusty winds and scorching heat of the volcanic landscape along with signal interference. However, it still performed its mission outstandingly, recording scenes of the stunning volcanic eruption in the evening with support from its stable flight control technology and strong imaging performance.

Customers can receive face-to-face technical guidance, engage in question and answer sessions on product functions, and perform actual product flights by checking out the devices in-store. In addition, customers can also gain easy access to even more Autel products using the online channel.

About Autel Robotics

Autel Robotics is a team of industry professionals with a genuine passion for technology and years of engineering experience. Since its founding in 2014, Autel has always been customer-oriented with a focus on achieving excellence through endless innovation. Autel is dedicated to delivering ground-breaking solutions for new aerial exploration through our market-leading quadcopter and camera drone technology.The company's headquarters is in Shenzhen, the heart of China's tech industry, it also has R&D bases around the world, including Seattle, Munich, and Silicon Valley.

