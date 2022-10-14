Williamsburg Therapy Group Reopens Substance Use Disorder Program in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Williamsburg Therapy Group is pleased to announce the reopening of its highly sought-after substance use disorder program , which was temporarily closed during the pandemic.

Effective November 1, 2022, patients will once again be able to access Brooklyn's first high-end, comprehensive, outpatient rehab program and get care from doctoral-level psychologists and psychiatrists.

"The past few years have been incredibly stressful on all of us. As a result, relapse and increased use have been on the rise in order to cope with the overwhelming and unpredictable nature of life. We are thrilled to re-launch The Program. Timing has never been more of the essence," said Dr. Daniel Selling, CEO of Williamsburg Therapy Group.

The program is aimed at helping individuals struggling with substance use disorder find relief and achieve their own recovery goals. The program includes a full package of services, including individual therapy, group therapy, family work, mindfulness practices, body work, and accountability practices. Each month patients receive more than 40 hours of clinical services for one monthly fee, with a focus on tailoring treatment to the specific needs of each client.

About Williamsburg Therapy Group

The Williamsburg Therapy Group is a collective of mental health doctors in Brooklyn, NYC, and Austin, TX. We assist members of each community we serve by providing therapy for individuals, couples, families, and children. We offer specialized psychotherapies designed to address anxiety, depression, addiction, and more.

