Covira Named to the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School 2022 Most Fundable Companies List

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Covira, a Chicago-area based microbiome-focused biotech company focused on developing novel therapeutic agents that modulate the gut microbiome to prevent diseases, is pleased to announce that it achieved a Gold recognition to the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School "2022 Most Fundable Companies" list. The 16 winning companies were selected from more than 4,000 startup companies from all 50 states.

"We are honored to be named to the Pepperdine Graziadio 2022 Most Fundable Companies List," said Peter Farmakis, Covira CEO. "As a young company, having undergone the rigorous financial vetting and scrutiny from world-renowned experts required to complete the program and ultimately being awarded this recognition brings us one step closer to achieving significant medical milestones and positioning us well for future capital fundraising rounds."

The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School launched the Most Fundable Companies program in 2018 to help entrepreneurs prepare for private investment. All startups that complete the program's pre-screen and qualifier surveys receive a customized report with feedback on how to structure and position their business to improve investment opportunities. The companies are evaluated on several company variables, including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, competitive advantage in their market, and the strength of the executive leadership team's expertise. The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School's Most Fundable Companies Showcase took place on October 13, 2022, at Pepperdine University. To see a complete list of winners and learn more about them, visit the 2022 Most Fundable Companies webpage.

About Pepperdine Most Fundable Companies

The Most Fundable Companies List is an annual program hosted by the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School aimed to promote startup business development by providing pathways for startup funding and inspiring entrepreneurial spirit across the nation. More than 4,000 companies across all 50 states applied for the 2022 program. The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School's Most Fundable Companies Showcase presented by the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship took place on October 13, 2022 at Pepperdine University's Villa Graziadio Executive Center.

The Most Fundable Companies program was launched by the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School in 2018 as a free resource to help entrepreneurs assess their readiness for private investment. The initiative involves a multi-phase assessment that evaluates several company variables, including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, and the strength of the management team, all of which are used to generate objective and customized feedback and scoring to improve readiness for funding. Pepperdine Graziadio Business School's Most Fundable Companies is powered by The Venture Alliance.

About Covira

A spinout from The University of Chicago (Sept 2018), Covira is a biotech company developing drugs that work by modulating the biological activity of the gut microbiome to prevent diseases. This microbiome-focused company is based on the work of Dr. John Alverdy, MD, a world authority on the molecular basis of post-surgical infections. Covira's platform technology generated a lead asset (CS-0003) that modulates bacterial virulence and restores microbial communities to prevent post-surgical infection. Covira's approach is transformative to the field and the world is taking notice...in the 4th quarter of last year Business Worldwide Magazine named Covira Among the 2021- Top 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch.

Learn more about Covira Surgical at covirasurgical.com. Follow us on LinkedIn @Covira.

Investor and Media Contact:

Julie Ferguson

Julie@jfprmedia.com

(312) 385-0098

