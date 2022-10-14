ANNUAL CELEBRATION BRINGS TOGETHER MORE THAN 300 INDUSTRY LEADERS TO FUNDRAISE AND CELEBRATE RESILIENCE OF THE PAST YEAR

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Houston Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association (GHTRA) is set to host the 2022 Annual Golden Fork Awards Gala — their largest fundraiser of the year — at The Ballroom at Bayou Place in Houston. The Golden Fork Awards Gala is an annual celebration that brings together industry leaders to raise funds for The Texas Restaurant Foundation, the ProStart culinary curriculum, the local scholarship fund, and the Greater Houston Chapter. This fundraiser provides educational opportunities for restaurant careers in the Greater Houston surrounding areas. Not only for talented and dedicated students, but also the restaurant and hospitality industry as a whole.

BUN B TO BE CROWNED AS CHAIRMAN AWARD WINNER AT THE 2022 ANNUAL GOLDEN FORK AWARDS GALA

WHERE: The Ballroom at Bayou Place (500 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002)

WHEN: Saturday, October 15, 2022

6:30 PM - VIP Honoree Reception (Special Tickets Purchase)

7:00 PM - Cocktail Hour

8:00 PM - Golden Fork Awards Ceremony and Grand Dinner

We are thrilled to announce that our GHTRA 2022 Chairman's Award winner, Bun B owner of Trill Burgers, will be in attendance for this Saturday's event. The Chairman's Award is chosen for restaurant and hospitality industry leaders who have made an impact in the surrounding local communities and beyond. This year our Chairman, Cameron James, has nominated Bun B of Trill Burgers based on his career and life achievements in the Houston Area.

The event, slated to host over 300 industry professionals, will raise funds for the Texas Restaurant Foundation, the ProStart culinary curriculum, local scholarship fund, and the Greater Houston Chapter. The gathering will be sponsored by Title Sponsor Sysco Houston, as well as Pappas Restaurants, Gringo's Mexican Kitchen & Jimmy Changas, Jake's Finer Food, Ecolab, Bonfire Wings, Auto-Chlor Services, Landry's, Me & U, Cerboni, Yelp, Molson Coors & GHCVB.

Houston Hall of Honor awards will be presented in the categories of Restaurateur of the Year to Alli Jarrett, Owner Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace & Low Tide Kitchen & Bar, Faces of Diversity to Alex Au-Yeung, Chef & Owner, Phat Eatery, the President's Award, to be announced at the event, and the People's Choice Award. Finalists for the People's Choice Award include BB's Tex-Orleans, Big City Wings, Goode Company Seafood, KP's Kitchen, and Mi Pueblito Restaurant.

About the Greater Houston Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association

Proudly representing more than 3,900 members of the restaurant industry, the Greater Houston Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association (GHTRA) works to grow the health and strength of the restaurant industry in Houston and beyond through education, public awareness, and governmental affairs. The GHTRA serves as a vital foundation, ally, and point of contact for restaurants. For more information regarding membership with the GHTRA or its parent organization, the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA), visit www.ghra.com or www.txrestaurant.org .

