WELL DESERVED RECOGNITION FOR A MEMBER OF THE TIMESHARE INDUSTRY: HOLIDAY INN CLUB VACATIONS BECOMES THE FIRST TIMESHARE BRAND HONORED FOR "OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE" BY J.D. POWER

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- October 13, 2022 – The word is out: Timeshare brands have been focused on taking great care of their guests. One example is the recent recognition received by Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated from J.D. Power for providing "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" for phone interactions via its Owner Support team in 2022. With receipt of the certification, Holiday Inn Club Vacations became the first company in the timeshare or vacation ownership industry to achieve the prestigious honor from J.D. Power, a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, and data and analytics.

(PRNewswire)

Holiday Inn Club Vacations' new distinction for customer service is indicative of what the American Resort Development Association (ARDA) has known about the timeshare industry all along. According to a recent owner's survey conducted by the industry trade association: 90% of timeshare owners are happy with their overall ownership experience; 82% indicate that they would recommend timeshares in general; and 84% of owners would purchase a timeshare product again knowing at the time of purchase what they know today about their ownership experience.

"The beauty of timeshares is that the support and service provided by timeshare brands is a major part of the experience that owners can expect to enjoy while vacationing at properties in desirable destinations across the U.S. and around the world," said Jason Gamel, President and CEO of ARDA. "Our hats are off to Holiday Inn Club Vacations for being the first in the industry to receive this well-deserved honor from J.D. Power, and I am positive this will be the first of many for the timeshare industry".

A Vacation Option Transformed

Timeshare owners of today enjoy an array of positive attributes that reveal how far the industry has advanced since timeshares first emerged.

Long gone are the days when timeshares were only a fixed week/fix unit product without exchange options. Today, timeshare owners count flexibility as one of the top three reasons to purchase a timeshare, as they enjoy access to thousands of resorts worldwide, with spacious accommodations outfitted with all the comforts of home including multiple bedrooms, living room, fully equipped kitchen, and laundry. Now well regulated, the industry is also dominated by major and widely respected hospitality brands, including Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Hilton Grand Vacations, Disney Vacation Club, Wyndham Destinations, and of course Holiday Inn Club Vacations.

Brands treat their owners with desirable perks including unique, one-of-a-kind travel experiences. Holiday Inn Club Vacations, for instance, has rolled out new VIP Experiences for owners, with fully guided event travel experiences available every month, and with every detail handled by the company. Exclusive owner events from the major brands include culinary tours, multi-course meals, private concerts, behind-the-scenes tours, access to sporting events and much more.

To discover more about how far timeshares have come and how suited the industry is to a new generation of vacationers, please explore all the American Resort Development Association has to offer at www.arda.org.

Media Contact:

Paula Carreiro and Lauren Wire

arda@finnpartners.com

About ARDA:

The American Resort Development Association (ARDA) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, Washington, DC-based trade association for the timeshare industry, representing more than 350 privately held and publicly traded companies. ARDA's work —including proactive advocacy —touches every role within the timeshare industry. Developers, exchange companies, vacation clubs, timeshare resellers, timeshare owner associations (HOAs), resort management companies, industry vendors, consultants, and legal and regulatory experts are all part of the ARDA network, including popular companies such as Disney Vacation Club, Hilton Grand Vacations, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Westgate Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Wyndham Destinations. As the U.S. is the global headquarters for the timeshare and shared ownership industries, ARDA is seen as a leader amongst its peers worldwide and regularly works with established and emerging associations and markets across the globe to help advocate for the interests of ARDA members and beyond.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Resort Development Association (ARDA)