The Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology (SVIN) Announces a New 40-Second Challenge for Stroke Awareness

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the CDC, a stroke event happens every 40 seconds across the United States. The Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology (SVIN) wants to create awareness around these events leading up to World Stroke Day on October 29 by challenging everyone to have #NoMercyOnStroke.

SVIN Logo (PRNewswire)

According to the CDC, a stroke event happens every 40 seconds across the United States.

The challenge to have #NoMercyOnStroke will involve a heart-healthy activity to get the blood flowing. Each person is to create a 40-second video doing as many push-ups as they can safely do and then nominate their friends and peers to do the same. Donations to SVIN for ongoing stroke awareness will also be accepted and encouraged throughout the course of the campaign.

SVIN kicks off the #NoMercyOnStroke #StrokePushupchallenge today. Stay tuned in on SVIN's Twitter and other social media accounts for updates and more.

About the Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology

SVIN was created to achieve the highest level of care for patients through increased collaboration in scientific research and by educating young professionals and training young investigators. The Society also aims to provide opportunities to connect leaders in the field and provide a common ground for dialogue and the creation of practice and safety standards. SVIN represents the advancement of interventional neurology as a field with the ultimate goal of improving clinical care and outcomes of patients with stroke and cerebrovascular diseases.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology