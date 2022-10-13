PATIENT INFORMATION ON SAFE KETAMINE USE NOW AVAILABLE

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Ketamine Physicians, Psychotherapists, and Practitioners (ASKP3) is excited to announce the publication of the Patient Portal, a platform for patients and medical providers to learn more about ketamine as a treatment for pain and mood disorders.

Recent breakthroughs in the use of ketamine are changing the landscape of emerging treatment options for patients managing pain and mood disorders. The wide range of information about ketamine in news articles, blogs, and magazines can be confusing to the public seeking to learn more.

As leaders in ketamine education and research, the ASKP3 has the expertise to speak about the ethical clinical use of ketamine in the best interest of patients from the medical community perspective.

The new Patient Portal was developed with consultation of medical providers and patient advocates backed by the latest research collated by the ASKP3 membership of ketamine specialists. The portal offers comprehensive, fact-based information about ketamine, including an introduction to ketamine and how it is being utilized to treat pain and mood disorders, what patients should consider when determining if ketamine treatment is a good fit for them, and what to expect from treatment. The Patient Portal also has information for loved ones supporting patients, what to look for in a clinic, and ways patients can get more involved in advocating for their healthcare.

The aim of the Patient Portal is to help patients and the broader medical community become more informed regarding ketamine as a medication. ASKP3 plans to grow this site with new information as research progresses with the hope that by bringing the medical community together, patients will become more empowered to find the best care for their medical needs.

Sandhya Prashad, M.D., Medical Director at Houston Ketamine Therapeutics and President of the ASKP3, commented today: "There is a lot of confusing information on the internet about ketamine. I am excited that ASKP3's Patient Portal will provide a foundation for both patients and the broader medical community regarding ketamine as a treatment option, focused on neutral, fact-based science, to help patients make informed decisions about their healthcare."

About ASKP3: The American Society of Ketamine Physicians, Psychotherapists, and Practitioners is a non-profit organization comprised of a group of professionals dedicated to the safe and effective clinical use of ketamine for mental health disorders and chronic pain conditions. With over 500 active members worldwide, ASKP3 is in a prime position to further awareness and education regarding the safe, effective, and ethical use of ketamine treatment. www.askp.org

