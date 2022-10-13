BEDGEAR Foundation Partners with CITY Furniture's Pink Pumpkins Initiative and American Cancer Society for Seatbelt Comfort Pillows Donation to Hope Lodges®

ACS to receive 5 percent of all pillow sales from bedgear.com in October

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BEDGEAR® Foundation in partnership with CITY Furniture has created 2,500 Seatbelt Comfort Pillows to be distributed to all 31 of American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge® locations across the United States as part of CITY Furniture's Pink Pumpkins initiative for Breast Cancer Awareness month, which is October.

The Seatbelt Comfort Pillow was specially designed for people who are undergoing breast cancer treatment and need protection from typical seatbelt restraints when riding in a car. (PRNewswire)

"Our Pink Pumpkins mission was started with my mother, Doreen Koenig," said Andrew Koenig, CEO of CITY. "Toward the end of her brave battle, she had the idea to distribute thousands of Pink Pumpkin buckets in our showrooms around the community as a special way to fill the community with the color of hope for breast cancer awareness. It's in her honor that we continue her mission with the American Cancer Society, and we're excited to have amazing partners like BEDGEAR to help us assist those in need."

Facing cancer is hard. Having to travel out of town for treatment can make it even harder. The American Cancer Society (ACS) has a place where cancer patients and their caregivers can find help and hope when home is far away: an American Cancer Society Hope Lodge. Each Hope Lodge location offers cancer patients and their caregivers a free place to stay when their best hope for effective treatment may be in another city. Not having to worry about where to stay or how to pay for lodging allows guests to focus on getting better.

The BEDGEAR Foundation's donation of the Seatbelt Comfort Pillow will help support the Hope Lodge guests. "BEDGEAR is constantly looking for ways to help those in need, and I can only imagine the immense difficulties the Hope Lodge families are going through, especially the breast cancer patients who need to travel to and from their medical appointments," said BEDGEAR founder and CEO Eugene Alletto. "I truly hope BEDGEAR's Seatbelt Comfort Pillows make it a little easier for the women undergoing cancer treatments as they travel between their destinations."

Made from BEDGEAR's signature breathable and cushioned Air-X® smart fabric technology, the Seatbelt Comfort Pillow was specially designed for people who are undergoing breast cancer treatment and need protection from typical seatbelt restraints when riding in a car. Using materials from BEDGEAR's Performance® pillows, this Seatbelt Comfort Pillow comes in a light grey color with a very soft T-shirt-like fabric. It includes two light blue Velcro® clasps that easily wrap around a seatbelt.

"We are honored to partner with BEDGEAR for CITY's Pink Pumpkin campaign this year and are extremely grateful for their in-kind donation to our Hope Lodges," said Kimberly Jackson, American Cancer Society Southeast Region Executive Vice President. "With the help of BEDGEAR's Seatbelt Comfort Pillow donations, breast cancer patients staying at a Hope Lodge will have more comfortable car rides after coming out of surgery."

In addition to BEDGEAR Foundation's donation of the 2,500 Seatbelt Comfort Pillows, 5 percent of all pillow sales on www.bedgear.com will be donated to the American Cancer Society. The monies will be contributed to support American Cancer Society's breast cancer research. (ACS does not endorse any product or service.)

In support of those facing breast cancer, the BEDGEAR Foundation, which is BEDGEAR's registered 501(c)3 non-profit arm, is also donating two Balance Performance® Pillows per bed to the Hope Lodge locations in New York City and Charleston, SC.

ABOUT BEDGEAR®

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with fabrics that are moisture wicking, instant cooling and maximize airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief of One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure less returned goods are being sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of professional athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, pet beds as well as travel, kids and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations and pending applications. Wake Ready™! Learn more at bedgear.com.

About CITY Furniture

CITY Furniture, a South-Florida based, family-owned American furniture and mattress retailer and fine upholstery manufacturer and one of America's Top 20 furniture retailers, operates over twenty-two showrooms from Miami through Vero Beach, and in Southwest and Central Florida, as well as fourteen Ashley Home Store showrooms as the brand's Southeast and Southwest Florida licensee. For more information on CITY's Pink Pumpkins, please visit www.cityfurniture.com/pinkpumpkins.

About The American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is the leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it for everyone. For more than 100 years, we have been the only organization improving the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Christopher Leary

clearly@bedgear.com

BEDGEAR (PRNewsfoto/BEDGEAR) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BEDGEAR