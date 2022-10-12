Savvas Realize Wins Tech & Learning's 2022 Best Tools for Back to School Award

Savvas Learning Company's industry-leading learning management system recognized as among the best education technologies to support teaching and learning

PARAMUS, N.J., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company , a K-12 next-generation learning solutions leader, is proud to announce that its Savvas Realize learning management system (LMS) has received Tech & Learning's 2022 Best Tools for Back to School Award. Savvas Realize, the publishing industry's most innovative LMS, was honored in both the primary and secondary education categories as an exceptional technology platform that supports educators heading back to school.

The 2022 Best Tools for Back to School is a new category in Tech & Learning's Awards of Excellence program, which recognizes innovation in the edtech industry. The new award celebrates technology solutions that offer schools versatility, compatibility, and value while supporting innovative, effective teaching and learning. In praising Savvas Realize , the judges commented that "a single place to sign on and access curriculum resources makes this platform extremely valuable. The collaboration pieces are a huge benefit to teachers. They love having all of their resources in one place for quick access."

"We are honored that Tech & Learning has once again recognized Savvas Realize as an exceptional LMS providing educators with the most advanced classroom management tools to make their jobs easier," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "Developed as the engine to power our interactive learning solutions, Savvas Realize engages students with personalized instructional content while helping teachers be more productive in the classroom. Savvas Realize stands out as a game-changing platform that enables students to learn anytime, anywhere."

A trendsetter among publisher platforms, Savvas Realize is the digital home to more than 1,000 of Savvas Learning Company's high-quality, rigorous, research-grounded K-12 programs — all purposefully developed for blended learning environments. The single sign-on Realize platform allows educators to access a vast array of standards-aligned content, customize materials, monitor student progress, and create lesson plans and activity playlists. Featuring cutting-edge adaptive technology, it provides data-driven insights to help teachers differentiate instruction and personalize learning to foster greater student engagement — all on one easy-to-use platform.

Inspired by input from its educator users, Savvas Realize has been updated this school year with simplified navigation and powerful enhancements to save teachers time and allow them to focus more on classroom instruction. Updates include a more streamlined interface with faster grading workflows, improved classroom management tools, and seamless integration with more than two dozen major edtech tools that schools use most.

Savvas Realize was previously recognized by Tech & Learning in their 2021 Best Tools for Remote and Blended Learning as well as 2020 Awards of Excellence programs.

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design next-generation learning solutions that help prepare students to become global citizens in a more interconnected, digital world. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company . Savvas Learning Company's products are available for sale in Canada through its subsidiary, Rubicon .

