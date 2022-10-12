Reaching New Heights! Dan-O's Seasoning Enters its 10,000th Retail Store

Dan-O's Seasoning, one of the fastest growing seasoning brands, surpasses and exceeds initial retail projections!



LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan-O's Seasoning is a Dan-tastic diet-friendly blend of low-sodium, all-natural, sugar-free, and non-GMO herbs and spices that enhance the flavor of any recipe. The company announced today is set to enter into an agreement with Tops Friendly Markets across the nation as well as Wegmans, Weis Markets, Stop & Shop, and Price Chopper in the northeast, pushing the brand into over 10,000 retail stores. Dan-O's Seasoning has experienced many achievements to celebrate in 2022; becoming available in stores in all 50 states, exceeding revenue projections, and expanding its headquarters, but this new milestone is a monumental one.

Dan-O's Seasoning announced that it is entering its 10,000th retail store location nationwide. (PRNewswire)

In the past year, Dan-O's Seasoning has experienced a 734% increase in retail revenue growth with a large part of that success coming from Dan-O's Original and Spicy blends being introduced into Walmart and Kroger's family of stores across the country. Additionally, Dan-O's Seasoning is available in Dollar Tree, BJ's Wholesale, and will be available at Lowes Hardware stores at the end of Q4.

Dan-O's Seasoning has taken the country by storm, large in part to its ever-growing social media presence. With over 1.8 billion views in 2022 alone across the company's social media channels, Dan-O's is a popular feature in many's social feeds, but now Dan-O's Seasoning is achieving a new goal: retail shelf space.

"I always knew Dan-O's would be a hit, but I could have never imagined how fast it took off. We've experienced a great deal of growth in the recent year, and it shows no signs of slowing down" Dan Oliver, the founder of Dan-O's Seasoning shared in a recent interview "I take great pride in the work we've done, and I couldn't have done this without the hard work of my team. Can't wait to grow from 10,000 stores to 20,000 and beyond."

Dan-O's Seasoning proudly holds the top spot on Nielsen's Brand Ranking report for 2022 year to date. In a banner year, growing from 150 to 10,000 retail doors, the company has also seen that 4 out of 5 customers are making repeat purchases within a year. While much of their explosive growth can be attributed to leveraging social media and early adopter retail partnerships, the product itself is a healthier alternative to much of what is available on the shelves next to it.

As the company continues to expand its retail footprint, product development is at the forefront while the two newest blends available include Chipotle and Everything Bagel. From flea markets to national distribution, Dan-O's Seasoning continues to tell its underdog story through growth and product education.

About Dan-O's Seasoning

Dan-O's Seasoning was founded in 2017 by Louisville, KY native Dan Oliver. Our mission is to change the world one table at a time by offering the best all-natural, sugar-free, low-sodium seasoning products on the market. Our goal is to provide you with real flavors to make healthier food choices without ever sacrificing taste. Dan-O's all-purpose seasoning blends can be found nationwide in over 8,000 retailers including Kroger, Walmart, Food City, Rouses, Hy-vee, Dollar Tree, and more. Additionally, all products are available online through Amazon or on our website at danosseasoning.com . To learn more, follow Dan-O's Seasoning on TikTok , Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and Pinterest .

Dan-O's Seasoning Logo (PRNewswire)

