RICHARDSON, Texas , Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Partners in Healthcare (NPH), a national healthcare organization delivering best-in-class anesthesiology services, announced today that Western Oklahoma Anesthesia Consultants has joined NPH.

National Partners in Healthcare expands in Elk City, Oklahoma with Western Oklahoma Anesthesia Consultants

"Over the years our company was approached multiple times for various partnerships. NPH was the first patient, hospital, and provider centric company we felt comfortable with bringing into our family. Their attention to detail will enable Western Oklahoma Anesthesia Consultants to help maintain solid hospital relationships, continue to provide quality patient care, and sustain a cohesiveness with our anesthesia providers. We are very excited for what the future holds going forward with Western Oklahoma Anesthesia Consultants and National Partners in Healthcare," Brian Blick, MD, President/CEO of Western Oklahoma Anesthesia Consultants.

"We continue to establish mutually beneficial partnerships by collaborating with high quality anesthesia groups like Western Oklahoma Anesthesia Consultants," said Mike Saunders, CEO of NPH. "Their dedication to clinical excellence blended with NPH's management and operational expertise is the ideal combination. Gaining the support of NPH will afford the group greater opportunities to maximize efficiencies and streamline operations while retaining 100% clinical autonomy."

About National Partners in Healthcare:

NPH is a national healthcare organization delivering best-in-class anesthesiology services. NPH is dedicated to partnering with high quality anesthesiologists and CRNAs providing the expertise, resources, and long-term sustainable solutions to their medical practices. NPH's anesthesiology partners retain autonomy of their practice while collaborating with each NPH clinical team to achieve and deliver the highest quality patient care. For more information, www.nphllc.com .

NPH is a joint venture between Archimedes Health Investors LLC, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, and Assured Healthcare Partners® (AHP®), a private equity firm providing growth, consolidation, and repositioning capital solutions in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AHP, please visit www.ahpartners.com.

Rebecca Brophy, Holly Buckley and Thomas Zahn, of McGuireWoods LLP, provided legal counsel to National Partners in Healthcare. Christopher Jahnle, Managing Director of Haverford Healthcare Advisors of Radnor, Pennsylvania provided financial advisory services to Western Oklahoma Anesthesia Consultants in this transaction. John M. Hogan of Saxton & Stump, LLC of Malvern, Pennsylvania served as legal advisor to Western Oklahoma Anesthesia Consultants.

